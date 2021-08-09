Magnetic Stirrer Market 2021-26: Key Players, Analysis, Demand and Business Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Magnetic Stirrer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global magnetic stirrer market reached a value of US$ 1.97 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.47 Billion by 2026. A magnetic stirrer refers to a device consisting of a stationary electromagnet that creates a rotating magnetic field. It is used for spinning a stir bar immersed in a solution for mixing or stirring. Magnetic stirrers are used with glass or non-metal beakers to avoid interference with the magnetic field. They are considered an ideal tool in laboratories for quality control and research applications. At present, these stirrers are available in different models, such as magnetic stirrers with timer, and battery-powered, mini, heavy-duty and air operated turbine magnetic stirrers.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Over the next few years, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to grow at a rate of around 5% and 7%, respectively, owing to factors such as aging population, technological advancements and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Both the industries rely heavily on high-tech scientific instruments, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Also, the escalating demand for magnetic stirrers can be attributed to the rising establishment of private and academic contract research organizations (CROs), which are being approached by pharmaceutical companies to outsource research activities. Moreover, the high cost of magnetic stirrers has prompted manufacturers to design low-cost stirrers with recycled materials, such as CPU fans and neodymium magnets sourced from discarded computers and refurbished electrical components of old circuit boards. Moreover, the sales of scientific instruments, like magnetic stirrers, were earlier confined to traditional supply chains, such as distributors. However, increasing penetration of the internet has led to the availability of various online retail platforms, which have expanded the profit margins of scientific instrument manufacturers across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Corning, Grant Instruments, IKA-Works, Scientific Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cole-Parmer, Azzota, Dynalon, Hanna Instruments, Heidolph Instruments, Neutec Group, Scilogex, Troemner, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Magnetic Stirrer

Hot-Plate Magnetic Stirrer

Multi-Position Magnetic Stirrer

Breakup by Display Type:

Digital

Analog

Breakup by End-User:

Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

