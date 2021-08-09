Butterfly Valve Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Industry Trends, Key Players and Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global butterfly valve market reached a value of US$ 9.39 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 12.79 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.25% during 2021-2026. A butterfly valve refers to a quarter-turn rotational motion valve that is employed to start, regulate and stop the flow of fluids in pipelines. Comprising two semi-circular discs hinged at the center, it also consists of a seal, actuator, gears and a stem that is connected to a handle on the outside of the valve. The disc positioned at the center of the connected pipe becomes perpendicular to the flow and is sealed by the valve seat when in a closed position. These kinds of valves are available in varied sizes and require low maintenance. They are also lightweight, cost-effective, highly reliable, and easy to operate. As a result, they find extensive applications across numerous industry verticals, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and wastewater treatment.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing automation in the oil and gas industry. Butterfly valves are increasingly utilized in the sector for extracting crude oil and gas in refineries and oil terminals while enhancing the overall efficiency of industrial production processes at the same time. Apart from this, these valves are extensively used in power generation applications across the globe. Supported by increasing investments in the power sector by various public and private organizations, this is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. The rapid expansion of several smart city projects is also expected to facilitate the uptake of butterfly valves. The market is further driven by the advent of technologically advanced product variants in the market. For instance, double eccentric and triple offset valves are gaining widespread prominence among end users as they can operate under extreme temperatures and pressures. Certain players are also equipping these valves with a vulcanized liner. They have a combined hexagon connection for the disc and the shaft, which is expected to lower the operating torque. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising utilization of 3D printing technology for production processes and the widespread adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Weir Group, AVK Group, Crane Company, Schlumberger, Velan, KSB, Honeywell, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve

Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve

Metal Lined Butterfly Valve

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others

Market Breakup by Design:

Centric Butterfly Valve

Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Market Breakup by Function:

On/Off Valve

Control Valve

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Power Generation Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

