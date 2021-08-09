Frac Sand Market Research Report 2021-26: Industry Growth, Share and Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global Frac Sand Market reached a value of US$ 7.27 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global frac sand market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Frac sand is high-purity quartz sand processed from sandstone. Made up of small and round particles, it is used in the process of hydraulic fracturing. Frac sand, along with large quantities of water and industrial fluids, is utilized to open the underground cracks while fracturing the shale to produce petroleum fluids such as oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The small perforations present on the surface become larger fractures due to the high-pressure water stream. Frac sand is employed to hold the fractures open to avoid interruption of the process of natural gas and oil derivation.

Some of the top key players operating in the industry include: Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR), Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES), Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (FMSA), Hi-Crush Inc., SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD (SHLE.TO), U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA), Preferred Sands Inc., Badger Mining Corporation, Unimin Corporation and Fairmount Santrol, Chieftain Sand, Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) and Chongqing Changjiang.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Frac Sand Market Trends:

One of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market is the thriving oil and gas industry. Owing to the continually increasing demand for petroleum and gas, there has been a significant rise in the number of oil exploration activities across the globe. Furthermore, unconventional methods like shale fracturing are widely being adopted to extract oil and gas in a more efficient manner. This consequently is driving the demand for frac sand as it is an integral part of the hydraulic fracturing process. Moreover, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce efficient and high-quality frac sand. For instance, manufacturers have fine-mesh frac sand that enhances the flow of the fluid while it is being released from the shale. Other factors including the cost-effectiveness of frac sand as compared to resin-coated and ceramic proppants are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

1. White Sand

2. Brown Sand

3. Others

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Oil Exploitation

2. Natural Gas Exploration

3. Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

