Clustering Software Market 2021-26: Key Players, Share, Industry Growth, Demand and Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Clustering Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global clustering software market reached a value of around US$ 3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Clustering software is designed to configure the servers to a cluster that enables multiple servers to work together. These software-based applications connect, manage and coordinate multiple distributed servers to not only prevent data loss but also provide availability, failovers and numerous continuous operational benefits. The servers present in the cluster maintain the same information and collectively perform numerous administrative tasks, including load balancing and determining node failures. This aids in reducing the chances of human errors as well as eliminating a single point of failure, which eventually minimizes the risk of system downtime. These applications also simplify complex tasks into manageable subsystems, thus facilitating efficient data management. Owing to these advantages, the software is widely utilized for enhancing the overall information technology (IT) experience across diverse verticals, including defense, aerospace, telecom and academics.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the expansion of the IT sector. The growing requirement for unified IT infrastructural support across the globe, in confluence with the widespread adoption of cloud computing by various corporate organizations, is bolstering the demand for clustering software. In line with this, these applications have now become an indispensable component of multiple workspaces as they assist in significantly reducing the costs incurred during downtime. The deployment of the software also aids in streamlining the workload while processing information and performing diverse tasks efficiently. Consequently, there are increasing investments by both government and non-government entities with the aim to facilitate cloud deployment, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the vendors for the development of advanced technologies and the increasing organizational dependence on IT services for day-to-day operations, are expected to augment the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being HP, IBM, Fujitsu, Microsoft Incorporation, NEC Corp., Oracle, Red Hat, Silicon Graphics International, Symantec, VMware, etc.

Breakup by Solution:

System Management

Parallel Environment

Workload Management

Others

Breakup by Component:

Professional Services

Software

Licenses

Breakup by Operating System:

Windows

Linux and Unix

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Hosted

Breakup by End-User:

Small & Medium Organizations

Large Organizations

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Academic and Research Institutes

BFSI

Gaming

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

