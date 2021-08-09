Cephalosporin Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Forecast and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cephalosporin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cephalosporin market reached a value of US$ 17.46 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cephalosporin market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Cephalosporins refer to antibiotics that are utilized to treat a wide array of bacterial infections. They belong to a class known as beta-lactams, which work in a similar way to penicillin. Depending upon the type of infection, the route of administration of these antibiotics varies from oral to intravenous use. There are five generations of cephalosporins available which are distinguished on the basis of their antibacterial spectrum. These drugs are extensively utilized by healthcare professionals for the treatment of gonorrhea, meningitis, sinusitis, urinary tract infection, skin infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, kidney infections, bone infections and epididymo-orchitis, owing to their safe nature, enhanced efficacy and low toxicity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cephalosporin-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by an increase in the incidences of infectious diseases. Apart from this, the rise in air and water pollution levels has resulted in the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Consequently, the demand for antibiotics is bolstering, which in turn is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, significant investments in research and development (R&D) in the field of antibiotics is expected to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and several breakthroughs in the medical industry are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, improvements in genetic engineering have enabled the development of an effective pathway toward the 7-amino-desacetoxycephalosporanic acid (7-ADCA) structure within the producing organism. Since semisynthetic cephalosporins are made from 7-ADCA, the discovery of this bioprocess is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cephalosporin-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, etc.

Market Breakup by Generation:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Fourth Generation

Fifth Generation

Market Breakup by Route of Administration:

Injection

Oral

Market Breakup by Application:

Respiratory Tract

Skin Infection

Ear Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/