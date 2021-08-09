Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global airport information systems market size reached US$ 3.50 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Airport information system (AIS) relies on various technological solutions for displaying advertisements and flight information like flight departure and arrival time. It includes the airport operation control center (AOCC) and departure control system (DCS) that monitor passenger boarding and weather. AIS is usually operated through a computer system that controls electronic or mechanical TV screens, which are located around the terminal. As it facilitates hassle-free movement of passengers and luggage, enhances operational efficiency, and reduces operating costs of the airports, its adoption is increasing across the globe.

Global Airport Information Systems Market Trends:

The thriving aviation industry represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, a considerable rise in the number of individuals traveling has resulted in increasing aircraft movements and the growing number of airport terminals. This has encouraged the authorities to utilize AIS for effectively managing operations of the airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience. Furthermore, the integration of AIS with advanced technologies, such as thermal sensors, 3D face recognition, geolocation, video analytics and near-field communications, at airport terminals is contributing to the market growth. Other factors like increasing investments to improve the existing infrastructure at airports and widespread adoption of baggage handling systems are acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Terminal Side

Air Side

Breakup by System:

Airport Operation Control Center

Departure Control System

Breakup by Airport:

Class A Airports

Class B Airports

Class C Airports

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Passenger Systems

Non Passenger Systems

Breakup by Cost:

Operating Cost

Procurement Cost

Integration Cost

Breakup by Application:

Finance & Operations

Maintenance

Ground Handling

Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

