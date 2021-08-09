Molecular Sieves Market 2021-26: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Molecular Sieves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global molecular sieves market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026. Molecular sieves refer to materials that are characterized by small pores of uniform structure and size. These crystalline metal aluminosilicates have a 3-dimensional interconnecting network of silica and alumina tetrahedra. They are widely utilized as absorbents that have the ability to separate fluids (gas and liquids) on the basis of molecular size and polarity. They are commonly known to exhibit superior strength, excellent drying capabilities, and exceptional resistance to contamination. As a result, they are widely utilized for various applications across the oil and gas, water treatment and chemicals sectors.

Some of the top key players in the market are: Axens, BASF SE, Bear River Zeolite Company (USAC), Caledon Laboratories Limited, CECA (Arkema), Clariant Produkte (Schweiz AG), Honeywell UOP, Interra Global Corporation, KNT Group, Merck & Co., Sorbead India, Tosoh Corporation, Zeochem AG (Cph Chemie & Papier), etc.

Global Molecular Sieves Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of molecular sieves as catalysts in the petroleum and petrochemical industries. They are widely used for refining crude oil into finished petroleum products and providing a higher oil yield. Additionally, these aluminosilicates are also utilized for upgrading refinery streams into high-octane gasoline blending stock, which is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising utilization of molecular sieves for separating permanent gases and low-molecular-weight linear and branched-chain hydrocarbons across numerous industry verticals. Moreover, an enhanced focus on sustainable development is also creating a positive outlook for the market as these materials are characterized by a high number of utilization cycles that offer an extended product life. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising product utilization in the manufacturing of detergents and the extensive research and development (R&D) pertaining to the use of biocompatible molecular sieves in the healthcare sector.

Type 3A

Type 4A

Type 5A

Type 13X

Type Y

Pentacil

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon

Clay

Porous Glass

Silica Gel

Zeolite

Others

Breakup by Application:

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Desiccants

Breakup by Shape:

Pelleted

Beaded

Powdered

Breakup by Size:

Microporous

Mesoporous

Macroporous

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Agricultural Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

