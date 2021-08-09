SLAM Technology Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Key Players: Google, GeoSLAM, Apple ARKit, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Facebook, Parrot SA, Locus Robotics, NavVis, Amazon Robotics

The global SLAM Technology market research offers a detailed value chain and market distributor analysis. The research also discusses a number of key variables that are having a significant impact on the global market’s growth. Furthermore, the study includes a statistical report that details the number of internal and external driving and restraining variables in the global SLAM Technology market. The scope of the global research study broadens with the assistance of market events to a comparative ranking among major service providers, profit, and the price of the key market regions. The report makes a great attempt to disclose important chances accessible in the global SLAM Technology market to assist companies to achieve a strong market position, with industry precision in the analysis as well as high data integrity.
SLAM Technology Market Leading Companies:
Google
GeoSLAM
Apple ARKit
Aethon
Clearpath Robotics
Facebook
Parrot SA
Locus Robotics
NavVis
Amazon Robotics
Shanghai Slamtec
Ascending Technologies
Gestalt Robotics
KUKA AG
Omron Adept Technologies
SLAMcore
Laser SLAM
The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.
Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Augmented Reality (AR)
Autonomous Vehicles
Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.
Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.
Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.
