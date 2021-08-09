Vitamin Ingredients Market Size, Report, Analysis, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vitamin Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global vitamin ingredients market size reached US$ 3.40 Billion in 2020. Vitamin ingredients, also known as vitamers, are substances with a family of related molecules chemically similar to vitamins or share a standard function in the body. These ingredients form an essential part of the diet and aid growth, digestion, and nerve functions. Vitamin ingredients are available for thirteen different types of vitamins with multiple vitamers. For instance, vitamin A contains six vitamers, vitamin B1 comprises three vitamers, and vitamin C has more than four different types of vitamers. Vitamin ingredients are classified based on two types, including fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins. Fat-soluble vitamins are diffused in fats and stored in the liver to be used when needed, whereas water-soluble vitamins are not stored but are consumed with food and then excreted as waste.

Global Vitamin Ingredients Market Trends:

With the rising awareness about healthy and nutritional food products among individuals worldwide, the demand for vitamin ingredients has escalated. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing nutritional imbalances due to malnutrition and high intake of junk food and alcoholic beverages have also increased the need for vitamin ingredients. These ingredients help lower the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, eye disorders, signs of aging and heat strokes. Besides this, the expansion of the wellness sector has also increased the application of vitamin A, B, C, D, E, and K across the food and beverages, cosmetics, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, the development of natural and allergen-free Vitamin E that is used in organic and herbal haircare, skincare, cosmetics and other personal care products is also providing a positive outlook to the market. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SA

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Btsa Biotecnologías Aplicadas S.L.

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp.

Glanbia Plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lonza Group

Nestlé S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Rabar Pty Ltd

The Wright Group

Vitamin Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, form, source and application.

Market Breakup by Type:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Market Breakup by Form:

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Market Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Foods and Beverages

Personal Care Products

Animal Feed

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

