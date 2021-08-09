Neurostimulation Devices Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Neurostimulation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. The Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Size to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026. Neurostimulation device refers to a programmable medical equipment that is designed to deliver electrical stimulation to a specific part of the human brain. Such devices are used in the treatment of numerous neurological conditions, such as immobility disorder, epilepsy, and Parkinson’s diseases. Neurostimulation devices are also used to stimulate, inhibit, modify, regulate, and alter the activities of the autonomous, central, and peripheral nervous system in the patients’ body.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The high prevalence of chronic neurological disorders due to stress, anxiety, and depression, particularly among the millennial population, is one of the major factors augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are more prone to neurological ailments is also driving the demand for neurostimulation devices. Moreover, the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries, along with increasing investments in the advancements of healthcare facilities, further propels the market growth. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities pertaining to the use of neurostimulation devices in treating asthma, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and interstitial cystitis, are expected to further bolster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

Biocontrol Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cyberonics Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Jude Medical Inc.

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, stimulation type, device type, application and end-use.

By Stimulation Type:

Internal Neurostimulation

External Neurostimulation

By Device Type:

SCS (Spinal Cord Stimulation) Devices

DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) Devices

SNS (Sacral Nerve Stimulation) Devices

VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation) Devices

GES (Gastric Electrical Stimulation) Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices

Others

By Application:

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremors

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

By End-User:

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Medical Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

