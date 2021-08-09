Flock Adhesives Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flock Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global flock adhesives market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Flock adhesives are substances that are used to provide a smooth and homogenous finish in a substrate. Short fiber particles that are commonly made up of acrylics, polyurethane or epoxy resin are pasted onto a substrate via spraying, brushing, dipping and silk screening. They assist in yielding a uniform and aesthetic appearance to the surface while offering tactile sensitivity. These substrates can be customized according to the requirements of the customers. As a result, they are widely adopted across various industries, including paper and packaging, textile, and automotive.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Flock Adhesives Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising demand for flock adhesives from the automotive sector. Since these substances play a pertinent role in bonding, laminating and assembling the interior and exterior components of vehicles, while attributing an aesthetic look and smooth finish to the same, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their changing lifestyle preferences have contributed to an increased demand for luxury vehicles across the globe, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, flock adhesives find extensive applications in the textile sector, wherein they are utilized to render smoothness to the textile materials to enhance their feel and for the manufacturing of colorful and vibrant clothing. Furthermore, there has been an escalating preference for epoxy adhesives across the globe on account of the enhanced strength and durability offered by these materials. This, coupled with their increasing utilization for the production of printed or integrated circuit boards as they offer excellent electrical insulation, superior thermal conductivity and resistance to extreme temperatures, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising usage of flock adhesives in the manufacturing of furniture and packaging of luxury jewelry, are also expected to propel the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Flock Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Breakup by Application:

Textiles

Automotive

Paper and Packaging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

