Global Building and Home Automation Market Report 2021 by Top Key Players, Types, Applications & Forecast to 2027

By Market Verdors:



Schneider Electric



ADT



iControl Networks



Vantage Controls



Johnson Controls



Crestron Electronics



2GIG Technologies



AMX



HoneywelL



Siemens



Leviton Manufacturing Company



Ingersoll-Rand



Lutron



Legrand



ABB



Samsung Electronics



Control4



By Types::



Lighting Automation



Security & Access Automation



HVAC Automation



Entertainment Automation



Others



By Applications:



Residential



Commercial



Building and Home Automation Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points from the Table of Contents

1 Building and Home Automation Market Overview

2 Global Building and Home Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Building and Home Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region)

4 Global Building and Home Automation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Building and Home Automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Building and Home Automation Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Building and Home Automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Building and Home Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Building and Home Automation Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

