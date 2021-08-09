Argan Oil Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Purus International, Argan Liquid Gold, Vima Souss

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Argan Oil Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Argan Oil Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Argan Oil

Argan oil refers to plant oil produced from the kernels of the Argan tree. It is exclusively produced in southwestern Morocco. It has multiple pharmacological properties hence used in the treatment of skin inflammation, acne, eczema, wrinkles, psoriasis, joint pain, and others. In addition, it is also used in the cosmetics and personal care products as it has antioxidants properties. Hence, cosmetic manufacturers are focusing on adding Argan oil based product to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, Lakme launched new Argan oil based product range, Lakme Absolute. Moreover, growing awareness among customers about the benefits of Argan oil expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Market Trend:

Advancement in the Extraction Process of the Argan Oil

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Cosmetics with Natural Oils

Growing Awareness about Therapeutic Potential of Argan Oil

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among the Customers

Availability of Substitute Products

Opportunities:

Growing Online Distribution Channel for the Argan Oil

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

The Global Argan Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Culinary Argan Oil, Cosmetic Argan Oil), Application (Food (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Dessert, Sweet & Savory Snacks, Others), Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal care, Others), Sales Channel (Franchisee Outlet, Medical Shops, Hypermarket, Online), Source (Natural, Organic)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



