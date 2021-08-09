Gastrointestinal Stents Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Gastrointestinal Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 402.5 Million in 2020. The global gastrointestinal stents market to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Gastrointestinal stents market demand refer to cylindrical tube grafts inserted in the body to preclude blockages in the gullet, stomach, and small intestine. These stents are manufactured using the semirigid, plastic, or self-expanding mesh that are mainly placed in bile ducts, esophagus, or colon, for removing obstruction and reducing the pressure caused by inflammation. Gastrointestinal stents commonly include colonic, duodenal, biliary, pancreatic, and esophageal stents.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The high prevalence of colorectal cancer, along with the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are prone to bowel ailment, diverticulosis, and gastrointestinal malignancies, is also propelling the market for gastrointestinal stents. Moreover, the rising demand for technologically advanced biodegradable and nitinol material-based stents is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing use of self-expandable metal stents for the treatment of anastomotic leaks and perforation leads is expected to propel the market for gastrointestinal stents.
Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, technology type, material type and end-use.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Biliary Stents
- Duodenal Stents
- Colonic Stents
- Pancreatic Stents
- Esophageal Stents
Breakup by Technology Type:
- Anti-Migratory Stents
- Drug-Eluting Stents
- Radioactive Stents
- Anti-Reflux Stents
- Shape-Modified Stents
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Plastic Stents
- Self-Expanding Metal Stents
- Stainless Steel Stents
- Nitinol Stents
- Others
- Covered Self-Expandable Metallic Stents
- Biodegradable or Drug Eluting Stents
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
