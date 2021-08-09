Polyol Sweeteners Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyol Sweeteners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global polyol sweeteners market size grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Polyols refer to organic compounds that are composed of several hydroxyl groups. Also known as sugar alcohols, they are characterized by a similar taste and texture to that of the table sugar. Widely obtained from different fruits and vegetables, they consist of versatile carbohydrates and minimal calories with a low glycemic index (GI). They are commonly used in the production of sweeteners and are commonly consumed as a sugar replacement in the preparation of a wide variety of food and beverages. Since their consumption is associated with maintaining blood sugar levels, promoting oral health and controlling weight, they are gaining widespread popularity across the globe.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising product demand from the food and beverages sector. Polyol sweeteners are increasingly preferred to infuse sweetness to numerous drinks and desserts due to their low-calorie content. They are also utilized in the preparation of various bakery products, ice creams and jams and jellies. Moreover, escalating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe has encouraged consumers to opt for foods with a reduced glycemic response, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread adoption of polyol sweeteners in the pharmaceutical industry. They act as an excellent stabilizer and excipient in drug formulation, which has contributed to their increased uptake in the sector. Apart from this, these sweeteners are extensively employed in the formulation of various oral care products, including mouthwash and toothpaste, as their usage offers exceptional resistance to fermentation while providing a refreshing sweetness to the product. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

B Food Science Co. Ltd.

BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG)

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Hylen Co.Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Sweeteners Plus LLC, Tereos

Zuchem Inc

Polyol Sweeteners Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, form, function and application.

Breakup by Product:

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Maltitol

Isomalt

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Function:

Flavoring and Sweetening Agents

Bulking Agents

Excipients

Humectants

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

