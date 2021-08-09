Endocrine Testing Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endocrine Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global endocrine testing market size reached US$ 10 Billion in 2020. Endocrine testing assists in detecting a hormonal imbalance in the body, which may lead to the development of different chronic conditions. It is advised by doctors to measure hormonal levels and diagnose hormonal-related disorders. These disorders are generally tested via venous sampling, fine-needle aspiration (FNA), radioactive iodine scan (RAI), positron emission test (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and computerized tomography (CT). The demand for endocrine testing is escalating around the world on account of the growing prevalence of endocrine-related disorders like gigantism, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Cushing’s disease, and adrenal insufficiency.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Endocrine Testing Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness among individuals about the benefits of timely testing represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. It aids in minimizing the risk of developing complications or aggravating the disorder. Apart from this, the growing geriatric population is also driving the market. Moreover, with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, endocrine testing is being widely used to diagnose hyperglycemia in patients. The introduction of innovative test kits equipped with biosensors that provide cost-effective and user-friendly home-based diagnosis is also impelling the market growth. Furthermore, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and healthcare centers are relying on technologically advanced liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) techniques to offer precise and accurate results. This, in confluence with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, is propelling the market growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioMerieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global Endocrine Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, test type, technology and end-use.

By Test Type:

Thyroid Test

Insulin Test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

Prolactin Test

Luteinizing Hormone Test

Progesterone Test

Others

By Technology:

Immunoassay

Tandem Mass Spectroscopy

Sensor Technology

LC-MS

Others

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

