Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market: Size, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global computer numerical control (CNC) market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2021-2026. Computer numerical control (CNC) is the method employed for automating the control of machine tools via software. It is used to shape stock materials, like metal, plastics, wood, foam and composite, into custom parts and designs. The software program is uniquely written in an international standard language known as G-code, which is used by the microcomputer or machine control unit (MCU). These software programs combine a series of parameters and instructions related to the feed rate of materials, along with the positioning and speed of the machine tools.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-numerical-control-market/requestsample

Global Computer Numerical Control Market Trends:

CNC helps in providing enhanced speed and flexibility, higher accuracy, better contour machining for producing 3D designs. It also helps in automating processes, thereby eliminating or reducing the need for manual labor as compared to traditional machining. Besides this, the leading companies are integrating 3D printing techniques with CNC machines to help in the manufacturing of complex curved geometries, which is extremely expensive by mechanical means. 3D printing also aids in reducing resource wastage and enhancing multi-material capability. Also, the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with innovations in machine learning technology, has provided a positive impact on the growth of the market. Furthermore, various government initiatives like, ‘Made in China 2025’ by the Government of China and ‘Made in India’ by the Government of India, have propelled the establishment of automated manufacturing units in these regions. These units utilize CNC machines to increase production efficiency, as well as minimize human errors.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-numerical-control-market

Some of the top manufacturers/ Key players in the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market include:

Mondragon Corporation

GSK CNC Equipment Co., Ltd.

Soft Servo Systems, Inc.

Johannes Heidenhain GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Siemens AG

Sandvik AB

Haas Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation.

Market Breakup by Machine Type:

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automobile

Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800