Intelligent Process Automation Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Accenture, Pegasystems, Genpact

The latest study released on the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Intelligent Process Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Accenture (Ireland) , IBM (United States), Cognizant (United States), Genpact (United States), KPMG (Switzerland) , Atos (France), Infosys (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Capgemini (France), Xerox Corporation (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Wipro (India), EXL Service (United States), Thoughtonomy (United Kingdom), CGI Group (Canada), UiPath (Romania), HCL Technologies (India)

Definition:

Intelligent process automation refers to application of new technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cognitive automation, cloud technology for business process automation. Intelligent process automation market has high growth prospects owing to increasing focus on the business process automation and growth i information technology sector. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies as enterprises are focusing on digital transportation expected to drive the demand for intelligent process automation solutions over the forecasted period.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancement Such As Integration of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Technology

Emphasizing On the Development of Centralized Intelligent Process Automation Tool



Market Drivers:

Growing Focus Business Process Automation

Growth in Information Technology (IT) Industry



Market Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of Automated Business Process

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Growing Investment for Digital Transformation across Numerous Industry Verticals

The Global Intelligent Process Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others), Technology (NLP, Machine & Deep Learning), Component (Solutions, Services)

Global Intelligent Process Automation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



