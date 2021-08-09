Construction Estimating Software Market Shaping from Growth to Value | RedTeam, Viewpoint, QuoteSoft

The latest study released on the Global Construction Estimating Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Construction Estimating Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

UDA Technologies (United States), Bluebeam (United States), RedTeam (United States), Microsoft (United States), Causeway Technologies (United Kingdom), Cordell Information (Australia), Sage Software (United States), Viewpoint (United Kingdom), ConstructConnect Inc. (United States), FastEST Inc. (United States), Vision InfoSoft (United States), QuoteSoft (United States), eTakeoff (United States)

Definition:

Construction estimation software, a set of programs, information and process, is utilized to enhance the speed and calculate the total cost of a project related to construction. The software also automates the formulations and provides the real cost estimation of the venture to the customers, in order to enhance the profitability and offering procedure, and effective in time management

Market Trends:

Rapid adoption of cloud-based construction estimation software

Increase in construction projects in APAC region



Market Drivers:

Increasing investments in infrastructure development in both developed and developing countries

Emergence of smart cities across the globe especially in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil



Market Opportunities:

Increase in real estate developments in Middle East region

Emergence of mega-urban regions

The Global Construction Estimating Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Job & Cost Tracking, Program Integration, Help & Support), Application (SMEs, Large Organization, Other), End-User (Construction Contractors, Architects, Engineers), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud)

Global Construction Estimating Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



