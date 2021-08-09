3 Reasons Why Rhodiola Root Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Rhodiola root is also known as golden root, western roseroot, Aaron’s rod, rose root, Arctic root, king’s crown, lignum rhodium, or orpin rose. It is a perennial flowering plant in the family Crassulaceae. The rhodiola root is widely used for medical use as it helps in reducing the depression, stirring the nervous system, and increase physical endurance. Rhodiola root helps to increase stamina, concentration, and mental well-being. The uses of Rhodiola in mild to moderate depression and generalized anxiety has increased and this is expected to drive their demand in upcoming years.

NutraChamps Inc. (Canada),Organic Herb Inc. (China),Amax NutraSource (United States),Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China),PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (United States),Xiâ€™an Greena Biotech Co.,Ltd. (China),Swanson Health Products (United States),Planetary Herbals (United States),Gaia Herbs, LLC (United States),Nutracraft (United States)

by Application (Altitude Sickness, Bladder Cancer, Depression, Fatigue, Other Applications), End User (Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Dosage Form (Liquid, Powder)

Market Trends:

Growing Use of Rhodiola Root in Asian Countries

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use for Medical Purpose

Growing Use as Dietary Supplement

Market Opportunities:

Improving Athletic Performance

Increasing Use in Folk Medicine as Ethanolic Macerates

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

