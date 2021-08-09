Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | DuPont, Owens Corning, BASF

“

The report titled Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Extruded Polystyrene Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Extruded Polystyrene Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon, Kingspan

Market Segmentation by Product:

White EPS

Grey EPS



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building and Construction

Packaging

Others



The Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Extruded Polystyrene Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 White EPS

4.1.3 Grey EPS

4.2 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Building and Construction

5.1.3 Packaging

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 DuPont

6.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.1.2 DuPont Overview

6.1.3 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 DuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments

6.2 Owens Corning

6.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

6.2.2 Owens Corning Overview

6.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF Overview

6.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

6.4 Ursa

6.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ursa Overview

6.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.4.5 Ursa Recent Developments

6.5 Ineos Styrencis

6.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information

6.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Overview

6.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Developments

6.6 Sunpor

6.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sunpor Overview

6.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.6.5 Sunpor Recent Developments

6.7 Synthos

6.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information

6.7.2 Synthos Overview

6.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.7.5 Synthos Recent Developments

6.8 Polimeri

6.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information

6.8.2 Polimeri Overview

6.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.8.5 Polimeri Recent Developments

6.9 Styrochem

6.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information

6.9.2 Styrochem Overview

6.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.9.5 Styrochem Recent Developments

6.10 Sunde

6.10.1 Sunde Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sunde Overview

6.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.10.5 Sunde Recent Developments

6.11 Monotez

6.11.1 Monotez Corporation Information

6.11.2 Monotez Overview

6.11.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.11.5 Monotez Recent Developments

6.12 Jackon

6.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information

6.12.2 Jackon Overview

6.12.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.12.5 Jackon Recent Developments

6.13 Kingspan

6.13.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

6.13.2 Kingspan Overview

6.13.3 Kingspan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Kingspan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Description

6.13.5 Kingspan Recent Developments

7 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Extruded Polystyrene Boards Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry Value Chain

9.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Upstream Market

9.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

