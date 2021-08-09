Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Alestra, AT&T, BT

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Key Players in Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market:

Alestra (Mexico), AT&T (United States), BT (United Kingdom), C&W Business (United States), C3Ntro Telecom (Mexico), Centurylink (United States), China Telecom (China), Cisco Systems (United States), Digicel (Jamaica), Embratel (Brazil)





Brief Overview on Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS:

VoIP (voice-over-IP) is an acronym for Voice over Internet Protocol, which also may be referred to as â€œIP Telephony,â€ â€œIP Phonesâ€ or â€œInternet Phones.â€ UCaaS, on the other hand, stands for Unified Communications-as-a-Service, also known as Unified Cloud Communications. The market continues on a strong growth trajectory that is creating value for businesses and growth opportunities for service providers. The Continued Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) decommissioning is creating opportunities to move businesses to Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications solutions, including line-side voice over IP (VoIP) access, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking, cloud private branch exchange (PBX) and UCaaS.

Market Drivers:

Benefits of Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS is fuelling the market



Market Trend:

Accelerated growth in large enterprises segment

Market Challenges

High competition in European countries

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.



