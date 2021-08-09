Eyeglass Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision

“

The report titled Global Eyeglass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eyeglass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eyeglass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eyeglass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eyeglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eyeglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eyeglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eyeglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eyeglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eyeglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eyeglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eyeglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A., Indo Internacional, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, CIBA Vision, CooperVision, GBV, Marchon, Fielmann AG, Bausch & Lomb, Charmant, TEK Optical Canada

Market Segmentation by Product:

Spctacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses



Market Segmentation by Application:

Young Adults

Adults

Mature Adults

Seniors



The Eyeglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eyeglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eyeglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eyeglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eyeglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eyeglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eyeglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eyeglass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eyeglass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by End Users

1.3 United States Eyeglass Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Eyeglass Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Eyeglass Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Eyeglass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Eyeglass Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eyeglass Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Eyeglass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Eyeglass Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Eyeglass Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Eyeglass Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eyeglass Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Eyeglass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eyeglass Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Eyeglass Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eyeglass Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Eyeglass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Spctacles

4.1.3 Sunglasses

4.1.4 Contact Lenses

4.2 By Type – United States Eyeglass Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Eyeglass Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Eyeglass Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Eyeglass Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Eyeglass Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Eyeglass Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Eyeglass Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Eyeglass Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Eyeglass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by End Users

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Young Adults

5.1.3 Adults

5.1.4 Mature Adults

5.1.5 Seniors

5.2 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By End Users – United States Eyeglass Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

6.1.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Overview

6.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Product Description

6.1.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.2 Essilor International

6.2.1 Essilor International Corporation Information

6.2.2 Essilor International Overview

6.2.3 Essilor International Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Essilor International Eyeglass Product Description

6.2.5 Essilor International Recent Developments

6.3 Grand Vision

6.3.1 Grand Vision Corporation Information

6.3.2 Grand Vision Overview

6.3.3 Grand Vision Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Grand Vision Eyeglass Product Description

6.3.5 Grand Vision Recent Developments

6.4 Carl Zeiss AG

6.4.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

6.4.2 Carl Zeiss AG Overview

6.4.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglass Product Description

6.4.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Developments

6.5 Hoya Corporation

6.5.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hoya Corporation Overview

6.5.3 Hoya Corporation Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Hoya Corporation Eyeglass Product Description

6.5.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Developments

6.6 De Rigo S.p.A.

6.6.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.6.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Overview

6.6.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglass Product Description

6.6.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.7 Indo Internacional

6.7.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

6.7.2 Indo Internacional Overview

6.7.3 Indo Internacional Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Indo Internacional Eyeglass Product Description

6.7.5 Indo Internacional Recent Developments

6.8 Safilo Group S.p.A.

6.8.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Overview

6.8.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Product Description

6.8.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.9 Johnson & Johnson

6.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

6.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglass Product Description

6.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

6.10 CIBA Vision

6.10.1 CIBA Vision Corporation Information

6.10.2 CIBA Vision Overview

6.10.3 CIBA Vision Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 CIBA Vision Eyeglass Product Description

6.10.5 CIBA Vision Recent Developments

6.11 CooperVision

6.11.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

6.11.2 CooperVision Overview

6.11.3 CooperVision Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 CooperVision Eyeglass Product Description

6.11.5 CooperVision Recent Developments

6.12 GBV

6.12.1 GBV Corporation Information

6.12.2 GBV Overview

6.12.3 GBV Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 GBV Eyeglass Product Description

6.12.5 GBV Recent Developments

6.13 Marchon

6.13.1 Marchon Corporation Information

6.13.2 Marchon Overview

6.13.3 Marchon Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Marchon Eyeglass Product Description

6.13.5 Marchon Recent Developments

6.14 Fielmann AG

6.14.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

6.14.2 Fielmann AG Overview

6.14.3 Fielmann AG Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Fielmann AG Eyeglass Product Description

6.14.5 Fielmann AG Recent Developments

6.15 Bausch & Lomb

6.15.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

6.15.2 Bausch & Lomb Overview

6.15.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglass Product Description

6.15.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Developments

6.16 Charmant

6.16.1 Charmant Corporation Information

6.16.2 Charmant Overview

6.16.3 Charmant Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Charmant Eyeglass Product Description

6.16.5 Charmant Recent Developments

6.17 TEK Optical Canada

6.17.1 TEK Optical Canada Corporation Information

6.17.2 TEK Optical Canada Overview

6.17.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglass Product Description

6.17.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Developments

7 United States Eyeglass Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Eyeglass Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Eyeglass Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Eyeglass Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Eyeglass Industry Value Chain

9.2 Eyeglass Upstream Market

9.3 Eyeglass Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Eyeglass Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

