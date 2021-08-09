Eyewear Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Essilor & Luxottica, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical

“

The report titled Global Eyewear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eyewear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eyewear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eyewear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eyewear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eyewear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eyewear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eyewear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eyewear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eyewear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eyewear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eyewear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Essilor & Luxottica, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A., Indo Internacional, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, CIBA Vision (Novartis), CooperVision (The Cooper Companies), GBV, Marchon (VSP Global), Fielmann, Bausch & Lomb, Charmant, TEK Optical Canada

Market Segmentation by Product:

Prescription Eyewear

Lensless Glasses

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses



Market Segmentation by Application:

Childhood (0-6)

Juvenile (7-17)

Youth (18-40)

Middle Aged (41-65)

Elderly (>66)



The Eyewear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eyewear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eyewear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eyewear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eyewear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eyewear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eyewear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eyewear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eyewear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Eyewear Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Eyewear Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Eyewear Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Eyewear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Eyewear Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eyewear Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Eyewear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Eyewear Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Eyewear Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Eyewear Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eyewear Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Eyewear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eyewear Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Eyewear Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eyewear Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Eyewear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Prescription Eyewear

4.1.3 Lensless Glasses

4.1.4 Sunglasses

4.1.5 Contact Lenses

4.2 By Type – United States Eyewear Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Eyewear Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Eyewear Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Eyewear Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Eyewear Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Eyewear Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Eyewear Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Eyewear Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Eyewear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Eyewear Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Childhood (0-6)

5.1.3 Juvenile (7-17)

5.1.4 Youth (18-40)

5.1.5 Middle Aged (41-65)

5.1.6 Elderly (>66)

5.2 By Application – United States Eyewear Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Eyewear Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Eyewear Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Eyewear Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Eyewear Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Eyewear Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Eyewear Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Eyewear Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Eyewear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Essilor & Luxottica

6.1.1 Essilor & Luxottica Corporation Information

6.1.2 Essilor & Luxottica Overview

6.1.3 Essilor & Luxottica Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Essilor & Luxottica Eyewear Product Description

6.1.5 Essilor & Luxottica Recent Developments

6.2 Grand Vision

6.2.1 Grand Vision Corporation Information

6.2.2 Grand Vision Overview

6.2.3 Grand Vision Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Grand Vision Eyewear Product Description

6.2.5 Grand Vision Recent Developments

6.3 Formosa Optical

6.3.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Formosa Optical Overview

6.3.3 Formosa Optical Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Formosa Optical Eyewear Product Description

6.3.5 Formosa Optical Recent Developments

6.4 Carl Zeiss AG

6.4.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

6.4.2 Carl Zeiss AG Overview

6.4.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Carl Zeiss AG Eyewear Product Description

6.4.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Developments

6.5 Hoya Corporation

6.5.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hoya Corporation Overview

6.5.3 Hoya Corporation Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Hoya Corporation Eyewear Product Description

6.5.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Developments

6.6 De Rigo S.p.A.

6.6.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.6.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Overview

6.6.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyewear Product Description

6.6.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.7 Indo Internacional

6.7.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

6.7.2 Indo Internacional Overview

6.7.3 Indo Internacional Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Indo Internacional Eyewear Product Description

6.7.5 Indo Internacional Recent Developments

6.8 Safilo Group S.p.A.

6.8.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Overview

6.8.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyewear Product Description

6.8.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Developments

6.9 Johnson & Johnson

6.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

6.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Eyewear Product Description

6.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

6.10 CIBA Vision (Novartis)

6.10.1 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Corporation Information

6.10.2 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Overview

6.10.3 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Eyewear Product Description

6.10.5 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Recent Developments

6.11 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies)

6.11.1 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Corporation Information

6.11.2 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Overview

6.11.3 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Eyewear Product Description

6.11.5 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Recent Developments

6.12 GBV

6.12.1 GBV Corporation Information

6.12.2 GBV Overview

6.12.3 GBV Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 GBV Eyewear Product Description

6.12.5 GBV Recent Developments

6.13 Marchon (VSP Global)

6.13.1 Marchon (VSP Global) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Marchon (VSP Global) Overview

6.13.3 Marchon (VSP Global) Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Marchon (VSP Global) Eyewear Product Description

6.13.5 Marchon (VSP Global) Recent Developments

6.14 Fielmann

6.14.1 Fielmann Corporation Information

6.14.2 Fielmann Overview

6.14.3 Fielmann Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Fielmann Eyewear Product Description

6.14.5 Fielmann Recent Developments

6.15 Bausch & Lomb

6.15.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

6.15.2 Bausch & Lomb Overview

6.15.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Bausch & Lomb Eyewear Product Description

6.15.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Developments

6.16 Charmant

6.16.1 Charmant Corporation Information

6.16.2 Charmant Overview

6.16.3 Charmant Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Charmant Eyewear Product Description

6.16.5 Charmant Recent Developments

6.17 TEK Optical Canada

6.17.1 TEK Optical Canada Corporation Information

6.17.2 TEK Optical Canada Overview

6.17.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyewear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 TEK Optical Canada Eyewear Product Description

6.17.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Developments

7 United States Eyewear Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Eyewear Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Eyewear Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Eyewear Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Eyewear Industry Value Chain

9.2 Eyewear Upstream Market

9.3 Eyewear Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Eyewear Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

