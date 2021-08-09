Facial Tissue Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Essity

“

The report titled Global Facial Tissue Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Facial Tissue market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Facial Tissue market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Facial Tissue market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Facial Tissue market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Facial Tissue report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Facial Tissue report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Facial Tissue market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Facial Tissue market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Facial Tissue market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Facial Tissue market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Facial Tissue market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Essity, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Sofidel, Georgia-Pacific, WEPA, Metsa Tissue, CMPC Tissue, KP Tissue, Cascades

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular Facial Tissue

Lotion Facial Tissue



Market Segmentation by Application:

At Home

Away From Home



The Facial Tissue Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Facial Tissue market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Facial Tissue market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Facial Tissue market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Facial Tissue industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Facial Tissue market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Facial Tissue market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Facial Tissue market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Facial Tissue Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Facial Tissue Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Facial Tissue Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Facial Tissue Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Facial Tissue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Facial Tissue Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Facial Tissue Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Facial Tissue Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Facial Tissue Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Facial Tissue Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Facial Tissue Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Facial Tissue Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Facial Tissue Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Tissue Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Facial Tissue Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Facial Tissue Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Regular Facial Tissue

4.1.3 Lotion Facial Tissue

4.2 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Facial Tissue Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 At Home

5.1.3 Away From Home

5.2 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Facial Tissue Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kimberly-Clark

6.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Overview

6.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Facial Tissue Product Description

6.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

6.2 Procter & Gamble

6.2.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.2.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

6.2.3 Procter & Gamble Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Procter & Gamble Facial Tissue Product Description

6.2.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

6.3 Essity

6.3.1 Essity Corporation Information

6.3.2 Essity Overview

6.3.3 Essity Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Essity Facial Tissue Product Description

6.3.5 Essity Recent Developments

6.4 Asia Pulp & Paper (APP)

6.4.1 Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Overview

6.4.3 Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Facial Tissue Product Description

6.4.5 Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Recent Developments

6.5 Hengan

6.5.1 Hengan Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hengan Overview

6.5.3 Hengan Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Hengan Facial Tissue Product Description

6.5.5 Hengan Recent Developments

6.6 Vinda

6.6.1 Vinda Corporation Information

6.6.2 Vinda Overview

6.6.3 Vinda Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Vinda Facial Tissue Product Description

6.6.5 Vinda Recent Developments

6.7 C&S PAPER

6.7.1 C&S PAPER Corporation Information

6.7.2 C&S PAPER Overview

6.7.3 C&S PAPER Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 C&S PAPER Facial Tissue Product Description

6.7.5 C&S PAPER Recent Developments

6.8 Sofidel

6.8.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sofidel Overview

6.8.3 Sofidel Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Sofidel Facial Tissue Product Description

6.8.5 Sofidel Recent Developments

6.9 Georgia-Pacific

6.9.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.9.2 Georgia-Pacific Overview

6.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Georgia-Pacific Facial Tissue Product Description

6.9.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

6.10 WEPA

6.10.1 WEPA Corporation Information

6.10.2 WEPA Overview

6.10.3 WEPA Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 WEPA Facial Tissue Product Description

6.10.5 WEPA Recent Developments

6.11 Metsa Tissue

6.11.1 Metsa Tissue Corporation Information

6.11.2 Metsa Tissue Overview

6.11.3 Metsa Tissue Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Metsa Tissue Facial Tissue Product Description

6.11.5 Metsa Tissue Recent Developments

6.12 CMPC Tissue

6.12.1 CMPC Tissue Corporation Information

6.12.2 CMPC Tissue Overview

6.12.3 CMPC Tissue Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 CMPC Tissue Facial Tissue Product Description

6.12.5 CMPC Tissue Recent Developments

6.13 KP Tissue

6.13.1 KP Tissue Corporation Information

6.13.2 KP Tissue Overview

6.13.3 KP Tissue Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 KP Tissue Facial Tissue Product Description

6.13.5 KP Tissue Recent Developments

6.14 Cascades

6.14.1 Cascades Corporation Information

6.14.2 Cascades Overview

6.14.3 Cascades Facial Tissue Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Cascades Facial Tissue Product Description

6.14.5 Cascades Recent Developments

7 United States Facial Tissue Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Facial Tissue Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Facial Tissue Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Facial Tissue Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Facial Tissue Industry Value Chain

9.2 Facial Tissue Upstream Market

9.3 Facial Tissue Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Facial Tissue Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

