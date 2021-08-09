Bioidentical Hormones Market May See a Big Move | Sottopell, Pfizer, Defy medical 

Bioidentical hormones are man-made hormones that resemble the same chemical and molecular structure as natural hormones produced endogenously in a human body. Bioidentical hormones include estrogen (estradiol, estriol, and estrone), progesterone, testosterone, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). The global bioidentical hormones market is expected to rise in the future due to rising research ad development activities and rising hormonal imbalance cases.

Bioidentical hormones are man-made hormones that resemble the same chemical and molecular structure as natural hormones produced endogenously in a human body. Bioidentical hormones include estrogen (estradiol, estriol, and estrone), progesterone, testosterone, and dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). The global bioidentical hormones market is expected to rise in the future due to rising research ad development activities and rising hormonal imbalance cases.

Biote Medical (United States),Sottopell (United States),Novartis AG (Switzerland),Full Life Wellness Center (United States),Advantage Pharmaceuticals, inc (United States),Pfizer Inc (United States),Defy medical (United States),GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd (China),Neuva aesthetics (United States)

by Type (Estrogens, Progesterone, Testosterone, Others), Product (Tablets and Capsules, Creams and Gels, Injectable, Patches and Implants, Others), End User (Hospitals & Gynecology Clinics, Academic and Research, Others)

Market Trends:

Growing Screening for Hormonal Deficiency

Market Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Hormonal Imbalance Disorders

Increasing Focus on Women Health Care & Treatment of Hormonal among Women

Market Opportunities:

Rising Research and Development Activities in Developing Countries

Growth in the Health Care Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

