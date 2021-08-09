Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market to Get a New Boost | WellPet, Bravo, Primal Pets

Freeze-dried formulas use low temperatures and pressure to remove moisture Frozen food is placed in a vacuum chamber where the temperature remains below freezing. As the pressure and temperature changes, the ice crystals (moisture) in the food are vaporized rather than evaporated. The freeze-drying process prevents the moisture in the food from becoming a liquid before it is removed. Freeze-dried foods are the closest alternative to a raw diet. These foods can be found in a formed shape like nuggets or patties, and well as flaked or granular mixes. Freeze-dried foods can be rehydrated with water before feeding, or fed directly from the package.

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Frozen and Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Stella & Chewy (United States),WellPet (United States),NATURAL PET FOOD GROUP (K9 Naturals) (New Zealand),Vital Essentials Raw (United States),Bravo LLC (United States),Nature’s Variety (United States),Steve’s Real Food (United States),Primal Pets (United States),Grandma Lucy’s (United States),NRG Freeze Dried Raw (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

by Type (Frozen Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Pet Food), Application (Dog, Cat, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Specialized Pet Shops)

Market Trends:

Increasing Trend of Nuclear Families and Surging Demand for Small Pets

Need to Improve Palatability of Pet Food

Market Drivers:

increasing trend of pet humanization in both Developing and Developed Economies

Surging Per Capita Income of the People in Emerging Countries

Market Opportunities:

Huge Investment in Advertisements and Increasing Endorsements

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

