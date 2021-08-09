Liquid Lenses Market is Going to Boom | Optilux, Optotune, Cognex, Navitar

A liquid lens mainly uses one or more kinds of fluids so as to create an infinitely-variable lens without any moving parts by the means of controlling the meniscus (the surface of the liquid.) There are namely two primary types transmissive and reflective. These are however not to be confused with the liquid-formed lenses which are created by the method of placing a drop of plastic or epoxy on the surface, which is then allowed to harden and hence form into a lens shape. These liquid lenses, therefore, permit the imaging systems to overcome the Depth of Field (DOF) limitations by letting the focus be electronically adjusted without the requirement of any sort of mechanical movement. This could, in turn, be a great solution for the applications that have varying object heights as well as working distances. These traditional solutions for such kinds of applications hereby include the motorized zoom lenses or the physically repositioning of the object so as to bring it into focus. Furthermore, another way to increase the DOF in any traditional lens is by increasing the focal and by reducing the aperture size of the imaging lens. However, this can further also reduce the resolution and the amount of light that gets through any imaging system, thereby reducing the acquisition rates as well as the image quality. Therefore, by integrating a liquid lens, an imaging system can change can focus electronically without conceding to its speed or image quality, irrespective of the objectâ€™s distance from the camera. The liquid lenses are used in various applications like digital photography, barcode reading (1D and 2D), industrial data capture, and biometric data acquisition. Essentially, these liquid lenses were used in any such application wherein there were large variations in the object distance and which hence required a fast autofocusing.

Varioptic (France),Edmund Optics (United States),Optilux (United States),Opticon Inc. (United States),Optotune AG (Switzerland),Robu.in (India),Corning Inc. (United States),Cognex Corporation (United States),Vision Systems Design (United States),Navitar Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

by Type (Transmissive, Reflective), Application (Code Reader, Camera, Medical Imaging, Others), Lens Type (Electrowetting-Based Liquid Lens, Liquid Crystal Lens), Coating Type (Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant, UV Protection, Others), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Market Trends:

Investments To Add-On Special Effects To Gain Competitive Edge

Increment In Count Of Photo Editors

Market Drivers:

Rise in Geriatric Population in worldwide

Increase in Disposable Income among the Population Worldwide

Inclination towards High-Resolution Picture Quality

Market Opportunities:

Growing Awareness Regarding the Liquid Lenses in both Underdeveloped and Developing Countries

Rising Research and Development by the Manufactures

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

