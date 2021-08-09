Steel Cord Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal

“

The report titled Global Steel Cord Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Cord market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Cord market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Cord market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Cord market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Cord report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Cord report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Cord market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Cord market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Cord market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Cord market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Cord market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG, Hubei Fuxing New Material, BMZ, Henan Hengxing, Junma Tyre Cord, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sodetal

Market Segmentation by Product: Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)



Market Segmentation by Application: Freight Car Use

Passenger Car Use

Others



The Steel Cord Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Cord market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Cord market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Cord market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Cord industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Cord market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Cord market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Cord market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Cord Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Steel Cord Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Steel Cord Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Steel Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Steel Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Steel Cord Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Cord Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Steel Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Steel Cord Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Steel Cord Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Steel Cord Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Cord Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Steel Cord Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Cord Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Steel Cord Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Cord Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Steel Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Normal Tensile (NT)

4.1.3 High Tensile (HT)

4.1.4 Super Tensile (ST)

4.1.5 Ultra Tensile (UT)

4.2 By Type – United States Steel Cord Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Steel Cord Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Steel Cord Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Steel Cord Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Steel Cord Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Steel Cord Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Steel Cord Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Steel Cord Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Steel Cord Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Steel Cord Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Freight Car Use

5.1.3 Passenger Car Use

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Steel Cord Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Steel Cord Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Steel Cord Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Steel Cord Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Steel Cord Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Steel Cord Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Steel Cord Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Steel Cord Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Steel Cord Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bekaert

6.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bekaert Overview

6.1.3 Bekaert Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Bekaert Steel Cord Product Description

6.1.5 Bekaert Recent Developments

6.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

6.2.1 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Corporation Information

6.2.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Overview

6.2.3 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Steel Cord Product Description

6.2.5 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Recent Developments

6.3 ArcelorMittal

6.3.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

6.3.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

6.3.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Cord Product Description

6.3.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

6.4 Hyosung

6.4.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hyosung Overview

6.4.3 Hyosung Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hyosung Steel Cord Product Description

6.4.5 Hyosung Recent Developments

6.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

6.5.1 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Corporation Information

6.5.2 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Overview

6.5.3 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Steel Cord Product Description

6.5.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Recent Developments

6.6 Bridgestone

6.6.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

6.6.2 Bridgestone Overview

6.6.3 Bridgestone Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Bridgestone Steel Cord Product Description

6.6.5 Bridgestone Recent Developments

6.7 Shougang Century

6.7.1 Shougang Century Corporation Information

6.7.2 Shougang Century Overview

6.7.3 Shougang Century Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Shougang Century Steel Cord Product Description

6.7.5 Shougang Century Recent Developments

6.8 Tokusen

6.8.1 Tokusen Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tokusen Overview

6.8.3 Tokusen Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Tokusen Steel Cord Product Description

6.8.5 Tokusen Recent Developments

6.9 Tokyo Rope MFG

6.9.1 Tokyo Rope MFG Corporation Information

6.9.2 Tokyo Rope MFG Overview

6.9.3 Tokyo Rope MFG Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Tokyo Rope MFG Steel Cord Product Description

6.9.5 Tokyo Rope MFG Recent Developments

6.10 Hubei Fuxing New Material

6.10.1 Hubei Fuxing New Material Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hubei Fuxing New Material Overview

6.10.3 Hubei Fuxing New Material Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Hubei Fuxing New Material Steel Cord Product Description

6.10.5 Hubei Fuxing New Material Recent Developments

6.11 BMZ

6.11.1 BMZ Corporation Information

6.11.2 BMZ Overview

6.11.3 BMZ Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 BMZ Steel Cord Product Description

6.11.5 BMZ Recent Developments

6.12 Henan Hengxing

6.12.1 Henan Hengxing Corporation Information

6.12.2 Henan Hengxing Overview

6.12.3 Henan Hengxing Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Henan Hengxing Steel Cord Product Description

6.12.5 Henan Hengxing Recent Developments

6.13 Junma Tyre Cord

6.13.1 Junma Tyre Cord Corporation Information

6.13.2 Junma Tyre Cord Overview

6.13.3 Junma Tyre Cord Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Junma Tyre Cord Steel Cord Product Description

6.13.5 Junma Tyre Cord Recent Developments

6.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

6.14.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

6.14.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Overview

6.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Steel Cord Product Description

6.14.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Developments

6.15 Sodetal

6.15.1 Sodetal Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sodetal Overview

6.15.3 Sodetal Steel Cord Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Sodetal Steel Cord Product Description

6.15.5 Sodetal Recent Developments

7 United States Steel Cord Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Steel Cord Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Steel Cord Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Steel Cord Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Steel Cord Industry Value Chain

9.2 Steel Cord Upstream Market

9.3 Steel Cord Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Steel Cord Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

