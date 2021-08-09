Last Mile Delivery Software Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026 | Oracle ,ManageTeamz ,Trackin

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Last Mile Delivery Software Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Last Mile Delivery Software market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Last-mile delivery software provides features for businesses to manage and streamline deliveries from the warehouse to the customerâ€™s front door. Last-mile delivery software performs this task through route optimization, advanced dispatching, customer alerts, proof of delivery, and delivery analytics. With all these features in place, businesses can speed up delivery times as well as stay in constant communication with customers on the status of their deliveries. Last-mile delivery software is mostly used by dispatchers and drivers to stay in communication and provide efficient deliveries to customers. Last-mile delivery software is often implemented in supply chain and logistics departments at businesses that manage delivery orders on a daily basis. Last-mile delivery software is implemented alongside other supply chain and logistics software such as supply chain planning software.

In Jan.2018, LogiNext launches its voice-controlled automation feature as it integrates with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Cortana. LogiNext is working on this with five enterprise clients and looking to do more pilots. The clients can now just talk to their digital assistants and get all the required information about their logistics movement instantaneously. They can give instructions to LogiNext’s system to optimize routes, plan delivery schedules, or assign a specific order to delivery personnel.

Oracle (United States),ManageTeamz (United States),Trackin (United States),CubeXie Software (United States),WIMO-FZCO (United Arab Emirates),WING an Amazon Company (United Arab Emirates),CoDriver (Israel),Delivery Biz Pro (United States),Track-POD (Lithuania),Kiva Logic (United States),FarEye (United States)

Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), Application (Courier, express & parcel, Retail & fmcg, E-commerce, Transportation, BFSI, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical), Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Pricing Model (Subscription (Annual, Monthly, Quarterly), One Time License, Free Trial)

Market Trends:

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the Last-Mile Delivery Software

Market Drivers:

Increasing Industrialization and Digitization in Emerging Economies

Demand for Better Collaboration and Information Flow in the Companies for Enhanced Service

Challenges:

Complexities in Handling Software

Lack of Professional Employee

Opportunities:

Increasing Logistics Infrastructure amongst the Developing Economies

Rising Complexity of Operations in the Logistics Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Last Mile Delivery Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Last Mile Delivery Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Last Mile Delivery Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Last Mile Delivery Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Last Mile Delivery Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Last Mile Delivery Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Last Mile Delivery Software

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Last Mile Delivery Software various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Last Mile Delivery Software.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

