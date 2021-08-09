Out of Band Authentication set to grow according to forecast 2026 | HYPR Corp ,Thales Group (Gemalto) ,Deepnet Security

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Out of Band Authentication Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Out of Band Authentication market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Out-of-band authentication is the two-factor authentication that requires a secondary verification technique via a separate communication network along with the ID and password for security. It is used in small medium and large size enterprises mainly in financial institutions, telecommunication, and other authentication security requiring applications for higher security.

On 19th May 2020, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., announced that itâ€™s building the Industryâ€™s most secure video conferencing solution. Security features include Out-of-Band Authentication, Keystroke Encryption, Video Encryption, Audio Encryption, and the ability to prevent hackers from accessing your camera and microphone even when you’re offline.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

HYPR Corp (United States),Thales Group (Gemalto) (France),Deepnet Security (United Kingdom),StrikeForce Technologies (United States),SecurEnvoy Ltd (United Kingdom),Broadcom (United States),Symantec Corporation (United States),Plurilock Security (Canada)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Passwords, PINs, SMS OTP, Two-factor Codes), Application (Financial Institutions, Telecommunication, Corporate, Others), Components (Hardware, Software, Service), Organization Size (Small-medium Size Enterprise, Large Size Enterprise)

Market Trends:

Emerging Number of Authentication Options

Market Drivers:

Growing Digital Security and Privacy Related Concerns in Various Industries

Need for Protecting the Network and Information Against the Hackers

Challenges:

Technology and Supportability Related Problems with Out of Band Authentication

Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Out of Band Authentication in Financial Institutions as they Require High Level of Security

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

