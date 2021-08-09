Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Detailed Strategies, Competitive Landscaping and Developments for next 5 years

The latest study released on the Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Phytogenic Feed Additives market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Phytogenic Feed Additives:

Phytogenic Feed Additives are the plant-driven product which is used in feeding and potentially improving poultry performance. Apart from having antimicrobial motion, these provide anti-oxidative effects and promote growth in poultry. It comprises of both herbs and plants derivatives. Increasing awareness regarding health concerns make phytogenic feed additives an important choice for each and every individual involve in the poultry business. With the rise in demand for poultry products from consumers coupled with improving poultry health will drive the market for phytogenic feed additives.

Market Trends:

Increasing Advancements in the Feed Industry

Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for Livestock Products

Rising Awareness about Animal Health & Feed Quality

Ban on Antibiotics as Growth Promoters

Health Benefits of Phytogenics as an Additive

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Focus on Untapped and Emerging Markets

The Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Essential Oils, Herbs & Spices, Oleoresins, Mucilage, Echinacea, Others), Application (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquatic, Equine, Others), Function Type (Performance Enhancers, Palatability Enhancers, Other Functions (preventative health maintainers, antioxidants, and greenhouse gas emission mitigators)), Packaging Type (Flexible Packaging (Pouches, Bags), Rigid Packaging (Cans, Boxes/cartons, Chubbs, Jugs/tubs andTrays), Other), End-use Type (Poultry owners, Poultry shops, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Phytogenic Feed Additives Market

Chapter 3 – Phytogenic Feed Additives Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Phytogenic Feed Additives Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Phytogenic Feed Additives Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Phytogenic Feed Additives Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Phytogenic Feed Additives Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

