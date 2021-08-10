Proximity Card Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2027| IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT

Los Angeles, United State: The global Proximity Card market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Proximity Card industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Proximity Card market.
The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Proximity Card industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Proximity Card industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.
The report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape along with company profiling of key players competing in the global Proximity Card market. The authors of the report make it a point to provide readers with a complete evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them about current and future changes therein. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Proximity Card market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Proximity Card Market Research Report: IDenticard, Paragon Group, ADT, Zions Security, Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Watchdata, Advanced Card Systems, CardLogix, HID Global, Magicard, AlphaPass, Allegion, ZKTeco, FERMAX, Vanderbilt, Chamberlain Group
Global Proximity Card Market Segmentation by Product: Low Frequency Cards, High Frequency Cards, Ultra-High Frequency Cards
Global Proximity Card Market Segmentation by Application: Hotel, Office Building, Government Building, Residential, Other
The report gives a broad explanation about the presence of the Proximity Card market in different regions and countries. With an extensive regional analysis of the Proximity Card market, the research analysts make an attempt to unveil hidden growth prospects available for players in different parts of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also shed light on the presence of prominent players in regional markets, and how it is making a difference in the growth of the regional markets.
Table od Content
1 Proximity Card Market Overview
1.1 Proximity Card Product Overview
1.2 Proximity Card Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Low Frequency Cards
1.2.2 High Frequency Cards
1.2.3 Ultra-High Frequency Cards
1.3 Global Proximity Card Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Proximity Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Proximity Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Proximity Card Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Proximity Card Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Proximity Card Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Proximity Card Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Proximity Card Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Proximity Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Proximity Card Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Proximity Card Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Proximity Card as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Proximity Card Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Proximity Card Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Proximity Card Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Proximity Card Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Proximity Card Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Proximity Card Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Proximity Card Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Proximity Card by Application
4.1 Proximity Card Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hotel
4.1.2 Office Building
4.1.3 Government Building
4.1.4 Residential
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Proximity Card Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Proximity Card Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Proximity Card Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Proximity Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Proximity Card Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Proximity Card Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Proximity Card by Country
5.1 North America Proximity Card Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Proximity Card by Country
6.1 Europe Proximity Card Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Proximity Card Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Proximity Card by Country
8.1 Latin America Proximity Card Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Proximity Card Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Proximity Card Business
10.1 IDenticard
10.1.1 IDenticard Corporation Information
10.1.2 IDenticard Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 IDenticard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 IDenticard Proximity Card Products Offered
10.1.5 IDenticard Recent Development
10.2 Paragon Group
10.2.1 Paragon Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Paragon Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Paragon Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 IDenticard Proximity Card Products Offered
10.2.5 Paragon Group Recent Development
10.3 ADT
10.3.1 ADT Corporation Information
10.3.2 ADT Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ADT Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ADT Proximity Card Products Offered
10.3.5 ADT Recent Development
10.4 Zions Security
10.4.1 Zions Security Corporation Information
10.4.2 Zions Security Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Zions Security Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Zions Security Proximity Card Products Offered
10.4.5 Zions Security Recent Development
10.5 Gemalto
10.5.1 Gemalto Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gemalto Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Gemalto Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Gemalto Proximity Card Products Offered
10.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development
10.6 Giesecke+Devrient
10.6.1 Giesecke+Devrient Corporation Information
10.6.2 Giesecke+Devrient Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Giesecke+Devrient Proximity Card Products Offered
10.6.5 Giesecke+Devrient Recent Development
10.7 Watchdata
10.7.1 Watchdata Corporation Information
10.7.2 Watchdata Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Watchdata Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Watchdata Proximity Card Products Offered
10.7.5 Watchdata Recent Development
10.8 Advanced Card Systems
10.8.1 Advanced Card Systems Corporation Information
10.8.2 Advanced Card Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Advanced Card Systems Proximity Card Products Offered
10.8.5 Advanced Card Systems Recent Development
10.9 CardLogix
10.9.1 CardLogix Corporation Information
10.9.2 CardLogix Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 CardLogix Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 CardLogix Proximity Card Products Offered
10.9.5 CardLogix Recent Development
10.10 HID Global
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Proximity Card Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HID Global Proximity Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HID Global Recent Development
10.11 Magicard
10.11.1 Magicard Corporation Information
10.11.2 Magicard Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Magicard Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Magicard Proximity Card Products Offered
10.11.5 Magicard Recent Development
10.12 AlphaPass
10.12.1 AlphaPass Corporation Information
10.12.2 AlphaPass Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 AlphaPass Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 AlphaPass Proximity Card Products Offered
10.12.5 AlphaPass Recent Development
10.13 Allegion
10.13.1 Allegion Corporation Information
10.13.2 Allegion Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Allegion Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Allegion Proximity Card Products Offered
10.13.5 Allegion Recent Development
10.14 ZKTeco
10.14.1 ZKTeco Corporation Information
10.14.2 ZKTeco Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 ZKTeco Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 ZKTeco Proximity Card Products Offered
10.14.5 ZKTeco Recent Development
10.15 FERMAX
10.15.1 FERMAX Corporation Information
10.15.2 FERMAX Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 FERMAX Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 FERMAX Proximity Card Products Offered
10.15.5 FERMAX Recent Development
10.16 Vanderbilt
10.16.1 Vanderbilt Corporation Information
10.16.2 Vanderbilt Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Vanderbilt Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Vanderbilt Proximity Card Products Offered
10.16.5 Vanderbilt Recent Development
10.17 Chamberlain Group
10.17.1 Chamberlain Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Chamberlain Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Chamberlain Group Proximity Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Chamberlain Group Proximity Card Products Offered
10.17.5 Chamberlain Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Proximity Card Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Proximity Card Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Proximity Card Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Proximity Card Distributors
12.3 Proximity Card Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
