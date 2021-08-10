Paraxylene (PX) Market Research Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Analysis, and Forecast 2021

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Paraxylene (PX) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global paraxylene market size expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the global paraxylene (PX) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Paraxylene, also known as P-Xylene or PX, is a colorless, aromatic, toxic and organic compound that is highly flammable at room temperature. It is one of the isomers of xylene, other than M-xylene and O-xylene. Paraxylene occurs naturally in coal tar and petroleum and can be synthetically obtained from benzene. Paraxylene is used as a raw material for producing various industrial chemicals, including dimethyl-terephthalate (DMT) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). These chemicals are further used to manufacture plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Global Paraxylene Market Trends:

Paraxylene finds several applications across the packaging, construction, textile and cosmetics industries. In the packaging and cosmetics industry, there has been an increase in the use of paraxylene in the production of plastic bottles and containers for toiletries and other personal care products. Other than this, various technological innovations within the textile industry have stimulated the demand for PET-based fiber for making curtains, upholstery and clothing. Other uses of PET include the production of construction materials, magnetic tapes, furniture, films for X-rays, packaging for processed meats, boil-in bags and polyester films. With rising prosperity, the demand for these products is growing, which in turn is influencing the global paraxylene market outlook. Apart from this, as paraxylene is moderately unsafe for aquatic organisms and the environment, several regulatory bodies are tracking the manufacturing units to regulate plant-generated emissions. This has pushed producers to employ biological paths to produce bio-based paraxylene, which is more environment-friendly.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BP PLC

Braskem SA

PT Pertamina

Chevron Phillips Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation

Fujian Refining & Petrochemical (FREP) Company Limited

ExxonMobil Corporation

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Iran

Reliance Industries Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

K. Innovation Co. Ltd.

Market Breakup by Application:

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Plastics

Textile

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

