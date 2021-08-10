Human Machine Interface Market: Industry Size, Share, Value, Outlook, Growth Rate, Analysis Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Machine Interface Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global human machine interface market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global human machine interface market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Human-machine interface (HMI) is a software application that connects an operator to the controller for an industrial system. It comprises hardware and software components that allow the human operator to control, monitor, and collect data to generate results. It consists of various components, such as peripheral devices, motion sensors, speech-recognition interfaces, and other devices that aid in the transmission of information through heat, sound, sight, and touch. This application is now widely used across numerous industry verticals, including medical, military, and electronics, for reducing the chances of errors and improving the overall efficiency of the system.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Human Machine Interface Market Trends:

The global HMI market is primarily driven by the rising trend of automation across the globe. The increasing incorporation of automated and digitized systems in production facilities has created a demand for efficient monitoring solutions, along with an escalating need for enhanced internal communication and alarm warnings, which is expected to impact the market positively. Additionally, HMI is extensively utilized in the oil and gas sector as it aids in remote location monitoring irrespective of the climatic conditions or other challenges. It is also employed in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to the growing requirement of machinery that enables contamination-free production of medicines with minimum human contact. Apart from this, HMI also forms an indispensable part of the chemical industry for defect identification.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware Basic HMI Advanced Panel-Based HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI

Software On-Premise HMI Advanced Panel-Based HMI Advanced PC-Based HMI

Services

Market Breakup by Configuration:

Embedded

Standalone

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

Motion HMI

Bionic HMI

Tactile HMI

Optical HMI

Acoustic HMI

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Packaging

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Utilities

Metals and Mining

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

