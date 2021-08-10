Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: Top Manufactures, Analysis by Trends, Share, Size , Growth by to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global copper pipes and tubes market size reached a volume of 4.5 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global copper pipes and tubes market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Copper (Cu) is a ductile and malleable metal that has a characteristic reddish-brown color. It is durable, lightweight, non-toxic, non-permeable, corrosion-resistant and environment friendly. Besides this, it has electrical and thermal conductive properties, owing to which it is widely used in the production of pipes and tubes. These pipes and tubes are used in the transportation of gases as copper is non-permeable to air and gas and has reduced chances of leakage and contamination caused by oxygen, ultraviolet (UV) rays and temperature from the external environment.

Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization and the growing global population, there is a significant rise in the construction activities worldwide, which in turn has escalated the need for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Consequently, the demand for copper pipes and tubes is increasing, as these products are widely used in these systems for the water supply and refrigerant lines. Moreover, the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) is also strengthening the market growth as copper pipes and tubes are utilized in their production as compared to conventional vehicles. As the governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives and offering subsidies on the purchase of these vehicles, it is further fueling the market growth. Other factors that are anticipated to bolster the market growth include rising demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations by leading manufacturers, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

KME Germany GmbH & Co KG

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Luvata (Mitsubishi Materials Corporation)

MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mueller Industry, Inc.

KMCT Group AB

Cerro Flow Products LLC

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc.

Mehta Tubes Limited

Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hailiang Copper Co., Ltd.

Market Breakup by Finish Type:

LWC Grooved

Straight Length

Pan Cake

LWC Plain

Market Breakup by Outer Diameter:

3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch

3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch

Above 1 Inch

Market Breakup by End-User:

HVAC

Industrial Heat Exchanger

Plumbing

Electrical

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

