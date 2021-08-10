Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Trend Analysis 2021, by Key Players: Autodesk, Oracle Aconex, Nemetschek AG, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., Bentley Systems, Siemens, RIB Software AG

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market research offers a detailed value chain and market distributor analysis. The research also discusses a number of key variables that are having a significant impact on the global market’s growth. Furthermore, the study includes a statistical report that details the number of internal and external driving and restraining variables in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. The scope of the global research study broadens with the assistance of market events to a comparative ranking among major service providers, profit, and the price of the key market regions. The report makes a great attempt to disclose important chances accessible in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market to assist companies to achieve a strong market position, with industry precision in the analysis as well as high data integrity.
The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market research report provides regional and global market data that is expected to provide profitable possibilities throughout the forecast period. The study also includes the recorded increase throughout the expected timeframe, as well as a thorough examination of this sector. Furthermore, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market research concentrates on a variety of distinct critical factors to remuneration lately held by the target industry. The global ‘keyword’ market study looks at market segmentation as well as the wide range of profitable opportunities accessible in the sector.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Leading Companies:
Autodesk, Inc
Oracle Aconex
Nemetschek AG
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Dassault Systemes S.A.
Bentley Systems, Inc
Siemens
RIB Software AG
AVEVA Group
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Lubansoft
YJK Building Software
Glodon
Beck Technology
Hongye Technology
IES
Explorer Software
Innovaya
Tangent
4D BIM- Construction Dynamics
5D BIM- Cost
6D BIM- Built Facilities
7D BIM- Environmental Protection
3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.
This research analyses the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market based on the end users/applications, market share, sales, volume, and growth rate for each application.
AEC Engineering Office
Contractor
Owner
Others
Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share.
According to the study, multi-featured product offerings may have a strong positive impact on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market and contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period. The research study also analyses a number of other major trends and key market factors that will have an influence on market growth over the projected period.
Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Market Overview
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Primary Sources
1.3.2 Secondary Sources
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Market Outlook
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
Chapter Four: Market Type Overview
Chapter Five: Application Overview
Chapter Six: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Analysis by Regions
6.1 North America
6.2 South America
6.3 Asia & Pacific
6.4 Europe
6.5 Middle East & Africa
Chapter Seven: Key Players Analysis
7.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Sales Market Share by Companies
7.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue Market Share by Companies
7.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Sale Price and Gross Margin by Companies
7.7 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Manufacturing Base
7.5 Company I
7.6 Company II
7.7 Company III
7.8 Company IV
7.9 SWOT Analysis
7.10 Expansion, Mergers & Acquisitions
Chapter Eights: Research Finding /Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strategic Initiatives
9.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2.2 New Product Launch
9.2.3 Investments
9.2.4 Expansion
9.2.5 Customer Targeting