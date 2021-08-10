Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta, Siemens Healthcare

“
The report titled Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mobile X-Ray Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mobile X-Ray Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu, Canon, Carestream (ONEX), FUJIFILM Healthcare, Philips, OR Technology, Agfa-Gevaert, Sedecal, Orthoscan, RadmediX, SternMed, ECOTRON, Source-Ray, IBIS S.R.L, Technix, Mindray, ITALRAY, Skanray Technologies, Landwind Medical, Wandong Medical, Shenzhen Angell Technology, United Imaging, Perlove Medical
Market Segmentation by Product:
Motorized Mobile X-Ray Equipment
Manual Driven Mobile X-Ray Equipment
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Others
The Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mobile X-Ray Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile X-Ray Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile X-Ray Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Motorized Mobile X-Ray Equipment
1.2.3 Manual Driven Mobile X-Ray Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Mobile X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Mobile X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Mobile X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Mobile X-Ray Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Mobile X-Ray Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Mobile X-Ray Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Mobile X-Ray Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile X-Ray Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 GE Healthcare
12.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
12.1.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 GE Healthcare Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 GE Healthcare Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.2 Konica Minolta
12.2.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information
12.2.2 Konica Minolta Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Konica Minolta Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Konica Minolta Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development
12.3 Siemens Healthcare
12.3.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information
12.3.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Siemens Healthcare Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Siemens Healthcare Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Shimadzu
12.4.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information
12.4.2 Shimadzu Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Shimadzu Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Shimadzu Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Shimadzu Recent Development
12.5 Canon
12.5.1 Canon Corporation Information
12.5.2 Canon Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Canon Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Canon Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Canon Recent Development
12.6 Carestream (ONEX)
12.6.1 Carestream (ONEX) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Carestream (ONEX) Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Carestream (ONEX) Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Carestream (ONEX) Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Carestream (ONEX) Recent Development
12.7 FUJIFILM Healthcare
12.7.1 FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation Information
12.7.2 FUJIFILM Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 FUJIFILM Healthcare Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 FUJIFILM Healthcare Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 FUJIFILM Healthcare Recent Development
12.8 Philips
12.8.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.8.2 Philips Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Philips Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Philips Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Philips Recent Development
12.9 OR Technology
12.9.1 OR Technology Corporation Information
12.9.2 OR Technology Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 OR Technology Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 OR Technology Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 OR Technology Recent Development
12.10 Agfa-Gevaert
12.10.1 Agfa-Gevaert Corporation Information
12.10.2 Agfa-Gevaert Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Agfa-Gevaert Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Agfa-Gevaert Mobile X-Ray Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Agfa-Gevaert Recent Development
12.12 Orthoscan
12.12.1 Orthoscan Corporation Information
12.12.2 Orthoscan Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Orthoscan Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Orthoscan Products Offered
12.12.5 Orthoscan Recent Development
12.13 RadmediX
12.13.1 RadmediX Corporation Information
12.13.2 RadmediX Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 RadmediX Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 RadmediX Products Offered
12.13.5 RadmediX Recent Development
12.14 SternMed
12.14.1 SternMed Corporation Information
12.14.2 SternMed Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 SternMed Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 SternMed Products Offered
12.14.5 SternMed Recent Development
12.15 ECOTRON
12.15.1 ECOTRON Corporation Information
12.15.2 ECOTRON Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 ECOTRON Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ECOTRON Products Offered
12.15.5 ECOTRON Recent Development
12.16 Source-Ray
12.16.1 Source-Ray Corporation Information
12.16.2 Source-Ray Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Source-Ray Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Source-Ray Products Offered
12.16.5 Source-Ray Recent Development
12.17 IBIS S.R.L
12.17.1 IBIS S.R.L Corporation Information
12.17.2 IBIS S.R.L Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 IBIS S.R.L Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 IBIS S.R.L Products Offered
12.17.5 IBIS S.R.L Recent Development
12.18 Technix
12.18.1 Technix Corporation Information
12.18.2 Technix Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Technix Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Technix Products Offered
12.18.5 Technix Recent Development
12.19 Mindray
12.19.1 Mindray Corporation Information
12.19.2 Mindray Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Mindray Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Mindray Products Offered
12.19.5 Mindray Recent Development
12.20 ITALRAY
12.20.1 ITALRAY Corporation Information
12.20.2 ITALRAY Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 ITALRAY Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 ITALRAY Products Offered
12.20.5 ITALRAY Recent Development
12.21 Skanray Technologies
12.21.1 Skanray Technologies Corporation Information
12.21.2 Skanray Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Skanray Technologies Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Skanray Technologies Products Offered
12.21.5 Skanray Technologies Recent Development
12.22 Landwind Medical
12.22.1 Landwind Medical Corporation Information
12.22.2 Landwind Medical Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Landwind Medical Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Landwind Medical Products Offered
12.22.5 Landwind Medical Recent Development
12.23 Wandong Medical
12.23.1 Wandong Medical Corporation Information
12.23.2 Wandong Medical Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Wandong Medical Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Wandong Medical Products Offered
12.23.5 Wandong Medical Recent Development
12.24 Shenzhen Angell Technology
12.24.1 Shenzhen Angell Technology Corporation Information
12.24.2 Shenzhen Angell Technology Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Shenzhen Angell Technology Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Shenzhen Angell Technology Products Offered
12.24.5 Shenzhen Angell Technology Recent Development
12.25 United Imaging
12.25.1 United Imaging Corporation Information
12.25.2 United Imaging Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 United Imaging Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 United Imaging Products Offered
12.25.5 United Imaging Recent Development
12.26 Perlove Medical
12.26.1 Perlove Medical Corporation Information
12.26.2 Perlove Medical Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Perlove Medical Mobile X-Ray Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Perlove Medical Products Offered
12.26.5 Perlove Medical Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Industry Trends
13.2 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Drivers
13.3 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Challenges
13.4 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Mobile X-Ray Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”