Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace

The report titled Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Counterfeiting Ink report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Counterfeiting Ink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Godo, Shojudo, Mingbo, Pingwei
Market Segmentation by Product:
Intaglio Inks
Letterpress Inks
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Banknotes
Official Identity Documents
Security Labels
Others
The Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Counterfeiting Ink industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Intaglio Inks
1.2.3 Letterpress Inks
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Banknotes
1.3.3 Official Identity Documents
1.3.4 Security Labels
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 SICPA
12.1.1 SICPA Corporation Information
12.1.2 SICPA Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 SICPA Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 SICPA Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.1.5 SICPA Recent Development
12.2 Sun Chemical
12.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sun Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sun Chemical Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development
12.3 Microtrace
12.3.1 Microtrace Corporation Information
12.3.2 Microtrace Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Microtrace Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Microtrace Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.3.5 Microtrace Recent Development
12.4 CTI
12.4.1 CTI Corporation Information
12.4.2 CTI Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CTI Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 CTI Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.4.5 CTI Recent Development
12.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks
12.5.1 Gleitsmann Security Inks Corporation Information
12.5.2 Gleitsmann Security Inks Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Gleitsmann Security Inks Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Gleitsmann Security Inks Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.5.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks Recent Development
12.6 Collins
12.6.1 Collins Corporation Information
12.6.2 Collins Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Collins Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Collins Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.6.5 Collins Recent Development
12.7 Cronite
12.7.1 Cronite Corporation Information
12.7.2 Cronite Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cronite Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Cronite Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.7.5 Cronite Recent Development
12.8 Villiger
12.8.1 Villiger Corporation Information
12.8.2 Villiger Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Villiger Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Villiger Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.8.5 Villiger Recent Development
12.9 Gans
12.9.1 Gans Corporation Information
12.9.2 Gans Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Gans Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Gans Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.9.5 Gans Recent Development
12.10 Kodak
12.10.1 Kodak Corporation Information
12.10.2 Kodak Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Kodak Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Kodak Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered
12.10.5 Kodak Recent Development
12.12 Shojudo
12.12.1 Shojudo Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shojudo Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Shojudo Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shojudo Products Offered
12.12.5 Shojudo Recent Development
12.13 Mingbo
12.13.1 Mingbo Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mingbo Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Mingbo Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Mingbo Products Offered
12.13.5 Mingbo Recent Development
12.14 Pingwei
12.14.1 Pingwei Corporation Information
12.14.2 Pingwei Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Pingwei Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Pingwei Products Offered
12.14.5 Pingwei Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Industry Trends
13.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Drivers
13.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Challenges
13.4 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
