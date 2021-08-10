Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace

“

The report titled Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-Counterfeiting Ink report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-Counterfeiting Ink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Godo, Shojudo, Mingbo, Pingwei

Market Segmentation by Product:

Intaglio Inks

Letterpress Inks

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Security Labels

Others



The Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-Counterfeiting Ink industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Intaglio Inks

1.2.3 Letterpress Inks

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Banknotes

1.3.3 Official Identity Documents

1.3.4 Security Labels

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SICPA

12.1.1 SICPA Corporation Information

12.1.2 SICPA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SICPA Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SICPA Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.1.5 SICPA Recent Development

12.2 Sun Chemical

12.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sun Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sun Chemical Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development

12.3 Microtrace

12.3.1 Microtrace Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microtrace Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microtrace Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Microtrace Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.3.5 Microtrace Recent Development

12.4 CTI

12.4.1 CTI Corporation Information

12.4.2 CTI Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CTI Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CTI Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.4.5 CTI Recent Development

12.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks

12.5.1 Gleitsmann Security Inks Corporation Information

12.5.2 Gleitsmann Security Inks Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gleitsmann Security Inks Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Gleitsmann Security Inks Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.5.5 Gleitsmann Security Inks Recent Development

12.6 Collins

12.6.1 Collins Corporation Information

12.6.2 Collins Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Collins Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Collins Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.6.5 Collins Recent Development

12.7 Cronite

12.7.1 Cronite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cronite Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cronite Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cronite Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.7.5 Cronite Recent Development

12.8 Villiger

12.8.1 Villiger Corporation Information

12.8.2 Villiger Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Villiger Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Villiger Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.8.5 Villiger Recent Development

12.9 Gans

12.9.1 Gans Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gans Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gans Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gans Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.9.5 Gans Recent Development

12.10 Kodak

12.10.1 Kodak Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kodak Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kodak Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kodak Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Products Offered

12.10.5 Kodak Recent Development

12.12 Shojudo

12.12.1 Shojudo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shojudo Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Shojudo Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shojudo Products Offered

12.12.5 Shojudo Recent Development

12.13 Mingbo

12.13.1 Mingbo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mingbo Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Mingbo Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mingbo Products Offered

12.13.5 Mingbo Recent Development

12.14 Pingwei

12.14.1 Pingwei Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pingwei Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Pingwei Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pingwei Products Offered

12.14.5 Pingwei Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Industry Trends

13.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Drivers

13.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Challenges

13.4 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Anti-Counterfeiting Ink Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

