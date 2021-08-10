Electric Outboard Engines Market In-Depth industry Coverage By Product, Application & End User 2021-2027 | Bellmarine, Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, Vision Marine

“

The report titled Global Electric Outboard Engines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Outboard Engines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Outboard Engines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Outboard Engines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Outboard Engines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Outboard Engines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Outboard Engines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Outboard Engines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Outboard Engines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Outboard Engines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Outboard Engines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Outboard Engines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bellmarine, Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH, Vision Marine, ePropulsion Technology Limited, Torqeedo GmbH, MotorGuide, Minn Kota, Piktronik d.o.o., Aqua Marina, PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc, HURACAN S.R.L., AquaWatt, SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less Than 10 KW

Higher Than or Equal to 10 KW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Personal Boat

Commercial Boat

Other



The Electric Outboard Engines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Outboard Engines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Outboard Engines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Outboard Engines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Outboard Engines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Outboard Engines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Outboard Engines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Outboard Engines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Outboard Engines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Power

1.2.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Power

1.2.2 Less Than 10 KW

1.2.3 Higher Than or Equal to 10 KW

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Personal Boat

1.3.3 Commercial Boat

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electric Outboard Engines Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electric Outboard Engines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Electric Outboard Engines Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Outboard Engines Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Outboard Engines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electric Outboard Engines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Outboard Engines Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electric Outboard Engines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electric Outboard Engines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Outboard Engines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Outboard Engines Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Outboard Engines Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Power (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Size by Power (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Power (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Power (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electric Outboard Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Power (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Size Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electric Outboard Engines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electric Outboard Engines Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electric Outboard Engines Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Outboard Engines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Outboard Engines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Power and Application

6.1 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Electric Outboard Engines Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Electric Outboard Engines Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Historic Market Review by Power (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Sales Market Share by Power (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Market Share by Power (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Price by Power (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Power (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Sales Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Price Forecast by Power (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Electric Outboard Engines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Outboard Engines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electric Outboard Engines Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Outboard Engines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Outboard Engines Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electric Outboard Engines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electric Outboard Engines Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Outboard Engines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electric Outboard Engines Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Outboard Engines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Outboard Engines Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Outboard Engines Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Outboard Engines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bellmarine

12.1.1 Bellmarine Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bellmarine Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bellmarine Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bellmarine Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.1.5 Bellmarine Recent Development

12.2 Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH

12.2.1 Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.2.5 Kräutler Elektromaschinen GmbH Recent Development

12.3 Vision Marine

12.3.1 Vision Marine Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vision Marine Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vision Marine Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Vision Marine Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.3.5 Vision Marine Recent Development

12.4 ePropulsion Technology Limited

12.4.1 ePropulsion Technology Limited Corporation Information

12.4.2 ePropulsion Technology Limited Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ePropulsion Technology Limited Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ePropulsion Technology Limited Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.4.5 ePropulsion Technology Limited Recent Development

12.5 Torqeedo GmbH

12.5.1 Torqeedo GmbH Corporation Information

12.5.2 Torqeedo GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Torqeedo GmbH Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Torqeedo GmbH Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.5.5 Torqeedo GmbH Recent Development

12.6 MotorGuide

12.6.1 MotorGuide Corporation Information

12.6.2 MotorGuide Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MotorGuide Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MotorGuide Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.6.5 MotorGuide Recent Development

12.7 Minn Kota

12.7.1 Minn Kota Corporation Information

12.7.2 Minn Kota Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Minn Kota Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Minn Kota Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.7.5 Minn Kota Recent Development

12.8 Piktronik d.o.o.

12.8.1 Piktronik d.o.o. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Piktronik d.o.o. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Piktronik d.o.o. Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Piktronik d.o.o. Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.8.5 Piktronik d.o.o. Recent Development

12.9 Aqua Marina

12.9.1 Aqua Marina Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aqua Marina Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aqua Marina Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Aqua Marina Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.9.5 Aqua Marina Recent Development

12.10 PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc

12.10.1 PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc Electric Outboard Engines Products Offered

12.10.5 PropEle Electric Boat Motors, Inc Recent Development

12.12 AquaWatt

12.12.1 AquaWatt Corporation Information

12.12.2 AquaWatt Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 AquaWatt Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AquaWatt Products Offered

12.12.5 AquaWatt Recent Development

12.13 SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD

12.13.1 SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD Corporation Information

12.13.2 SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD Electric Outboard Engines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD Products Offered

12.13.5 SUZHOU PARSUN POWER MACHINE CO, LTD Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Electric Outboard Engines Industry Trends

13.2 Electric Outboard Engines Market Drivers

13.3 Electric Outboard Engines Market Challenges

13.4 Electric Outboard Engines Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electric Outboard Engines Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

