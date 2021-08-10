Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size And Trend by 2027|, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Bose Corporation

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market

The report titled Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation market.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Infotainment and Navigation market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market are Studied: , Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Bose Corporation, Audiovox Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Genivi Alliance

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Automotive Infotainment and Navigation market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , , Connectivity, Navigation, Fuel Efficiency, Safety and Audio., Others

Segmentation by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Automotive Infotainment and Navigation trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Automotive Infotainment and Navigation developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Automotive Infotainment and Navigation industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Connectivity

1.2.3 Navigation

1.2.4 Fuel Efficiency

1.2.5 Safety and Audio.

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Microsoft Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Microsoft Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Intel Corporation

12.2.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Intel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intel Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Intel Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.2.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Bose Corporation

12.3.1 Bose Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bose Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Bose Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bose Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.3.5 Bose Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Audiovox Corporation

12.4.1 Audiovox Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Audiovox Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Audiovox Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Audiovox Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.4.5 Audiovox Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Visteon Corporation

12.5.1 Visteon Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Visteon Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Visteon Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Visteon Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.5.5 Visteon Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Genivi Alliance

12.6.1 Genivi Alliance Corporation Information

12.6.2 Genivi Alliance Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Genivi Alliance Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Genivi Alliance Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.6.5 Genivi Alliance Recent Development

12.11 Microsoft Corporation

12.11.1 Microsoft Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Microsoft Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Microsoft Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Microsoft Corporation Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Products Offered

12.11.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

