Ankle Replacement Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story

According to a Journal, â€˜Clinical Orthopedics and Related Researchâ€™, 15% of the worldâ€™s population is affected by joint pain and disability resulting in Osteoarthritis of the ankle. Moreover, Center for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that, By 2040, estimated doctor-diagnosed cases are around 78 million (26%) in the United States. The increasing number of sports injuries and ageing population is driving the Global ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement is also known as ankle arthroplasty which is a surgical procedure in which damaged articular surfaces of human ankle joint is replaced with the prosthetic components. Severe arthritis is the result of progressive wearing down of the articular cartilage layer which cushions the jointâ€™s moving surface resulting in bone on bone grinding with joint motion. Arthritis results in pain, loss of function and mobility. To avoid these complications non-operative ankle replacement or total ankle replacement (TAR) is expected to provide relief with ankle motion. Ankle replacement has evolved over the years and has replaced ankle fusion (locks the joint at a fixed position).

Stryker Corp. (United States),Zimmer Holdings (United States),DePuy Synthes (United States),Medtronic plc (Ireland),Smith and Nephew plc (U.K.),Exactech Inc., (United States),Tornier (United States),Biomet Inc., (United States)

Active Lifestyle and Injuries Related To Sports Activity

Increased Incidence of Accident and Trauma Patients

Rising Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

The Rising Number of the Ageing Population

Increasing Number of Training Programs Focusing On Surgical Techniques of Ankle Replacement

by Type (Multi-axis joint, Uniaxial joint), Application (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), Design (HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement, Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement, Salto Total Ankle Replacement, BOX Total Ankle Replacement, Zenith Total Ankle Replacement, Mobility Total Ankle Replacement, Other Designs)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Ankle Replacement Market

Chapter 3 – Ankle Replacement Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Ankle Replacement Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Ankle Replacement Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Ankle Replacement Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Ankle Replacement Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

