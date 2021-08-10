Microdisplay Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Sony, Seiko Epson, eMagin, Kopin, Raystar Optronics

Microdisplays is refer as the miniaturised display units with the resolution and screen sizes at the micro levels. As they are small in sizes, it enables them to be useful in a wide variety of the applications which requires a screen that can be usually takes up the small space, like digital cameras and display as head-mounted. This displays are also been used widely in the data projectors and rear-projection TVs . In the head-mounted displays, sometimes more than the one microdisplay can be used to provide better resolution and viewing angle. There are two major types of microdisplays which are available in the market, they are reflective and transmissive displays

Sony (Japan),Seiko Epson (Japan),eMagin Corporation (United States),Kopin Corporation (United States),OLiGHTEK (China),Himax Technologies (Taiwan),HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany),WiseChip Semiconductor (Taiwan),Raystar Optronics (Taiwan),WINSTAR Display (Taiwan)

Market is changing in variant way from LCD, LCOS, DLP, OLED, and Micro-LED

Growing adoption of ADAS and increase force in demand for Head-Up displays

Advancements in microdisplays related to compact size and technology

Increase in the adoption of HMDs in various industries

Rapid increase in the demand for OLED microdisplays

Opportunities from aerospace & defence Industry

Development is occurring in the next-generation microdisplay technology micro-LED

by Type (Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices, Head-Up Display (HUD), Projector, Others), Application (Consumer , Industrial and Enterprise , Military, Defence and Aerospace , Automotive , Commercial ), Technology (Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Digital Light Processing (DLP)), Brightness (Less Than 500 Nits, 500€“1,000 Nits, More Than 1,000 Nits), Resolution (Lower Than HD, HD, FHD, Higher Than FHD)

