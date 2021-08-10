Cannabis Beverages Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | Coca-Cola, Lunitas Brewing Company, The Alkaline Water Company

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Cannabis Beverages Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Cannabis Beverages market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors’ development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Coca-Cola (United States), Lagunitas Brewing Company (United States), The Alkaline Water Company (United States), New Age Beverages Corporation (United States), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corporation (United States), Bhang Corporation (United States), Growpacker, Inc. (United States), Dixie Elixirs (United States)

What is Cannabis Beverages Market?

Cannabis beverages are the drinks made from the Cannabaceae family plants. Cannabis beverages can be infused with the cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or both. Cannabidiol is one of the hundreds of compounds found in marijuana plants and contains less than 0.1 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabidiol (CBD) works as an anti-inflammatory and with mood modulation qualities. Cannabis beverages are gaining popularity due to low sugar content, clean ingredients and an appropriate quantity of cannabis.

Influencing Trends:

Growing Prominence of Online Retailing

Growth Drivers:

Changing Consumer Behavior towards Beverages

Rising Demand for Wellness Beverages

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Social Acceptance of Cannabis Worldwide

Legalization of Cannabis

The Global Cannabis Beverages Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), Application (Whiskey, Wine, Margaritas, Soda, Energy Drinks, Others), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C {Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Channel and Others}), Component (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC))

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).

Overall, the Cannabis Beverages Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

