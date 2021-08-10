Big Data Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera

Big data security includes all security measures and tools applied to analytics and data processes from attacks, theft, or other malicious activities that could harm or negatively affect them. Much like other forms of cyber-security, the big data variant is concerned with attacks that originate either from the online or offline spheres. Increasing digitization in various companies across the globe has led to significant growth of the global big data security market in the forecast period.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),IBM (United States),HPE (United States),Gemalto (Netherlands),Cloudera (United States),Informatica (United States),DataVisor, Inc. (United States),Hortonworks (United States),Symantec (United States)

Market Trends:

Increasing Cyber-Attacks Demand for Scalable High-Security Solutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Variety and Volume of Business Data Generated From Various Sources

Rising Demand for Big Data Security in the Manufacturing Sector

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Third-Party Managed Security Service Providers

The Global Big Data Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Data Type (Data-at-Rest, Data-in-Motion), Technology (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Others (Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Security and Vulnerability Management)), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and e-commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and defense, Energy and utilities, Media and entertainment, Others (Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Component (Software (Encryption, tokenization, and data masking, Backup and Recovery, Access control, Security Intelligence, Big Data Governance, and Others), Service (Managed Services, and Professional Services))

Geographically World Big Data Security markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Big Data Security markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

