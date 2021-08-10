Contractor Insurance Market to See Good Value Within a Growth Theme || Top Players – ICICI Lombard ,HDFC Ergo ,OICL

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Contractor Insurance Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Contractor Insurance market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Contractor Insurance

Contractors insurance is a non-standard insurance policy designed to cover a spectrum of risks which a construction project is exposed to from the beginning to end of project. It typically covers risks of property damage and third-party injury or damage claims. Most of the times, both contractor and employer take insurance policies thus both have their rights to claim. However, they have obligation to report any damage or injury that might result in a claim.

In Feb 2021, Pathpoint Inc. launched for contractorâ€™s insurance where they will be able to submit and get instant quoting service for contractorâ€™s general liability excess and surplus coverage.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ICICI Lombard (India),HDFC Ergo (India),OICL (India),the Hartford (United States),Hiscox (Bermuda),Next Insurance (United Insurance),Travelers (United States),Nationwide (United States),Markel (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Products (General Liability Insurance, Auto Liability and physical damage Insurance, Workers Compensation Insurance, Umbrella Insurance, Project specific builders risk Insurance), Channels (Agency, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels)

The Contractor Insurance Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Offering niche products to best match requirements of customers

Offering a set of insurance products

Market Drivers:

Emerging markets are showing increasing demands for Contactors Insurance

The use of advanced analytical skills is becoming

Challenges:

The biggest challenge in this type of Insurance is as the economic slowdown began, customers for the insurance suddenly faded away as the construction works stopped

Opportunities:

More and more countries and regions are setting minimum requirements for contractor insurance thus market is set to see boom in near future

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

