Global Ocular Implants Market to be Driven by Growing Cases of Eye-Related Disorders in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ocular Implants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ocular implants market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Eye-related illnesses have arisen as potential threats to the communities of both middle-income and developed countries. The main causes of vision loss include uncorrected refractive errors, cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, corneal opacity, and trachoma. Of the two, cataract and uncorrected refractive errors are the most prominent and leading causes of blindness worldwide. Cataract vision loss in low- and middle-income countries is higher than in high-income countries, whereas diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration are more common in developing countries.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ocular implants are described as surgically implanted artificial devices used after enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration to restore vision sharpness. The scale, shape, and strength of the ocular implant depends on the patient. Various non-integrated and integrated materials, including hydroxyapatite, and bio-ceramic, are used for ocular implants.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ocular-implants-market

By product, the market is divided into:

Intraocular Lenses

Orbital Implants

Ocular Prosthesis

Glaucoma Implants

Corneal Implants

Others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Oculoplasty

Glaucoma Surgery

Drug delivery

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Others

Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into:

Hospital

Clinics

Speciality Eye Institutes

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry has seen a large range of technical developments in recent years. In the United States and France, several technical innovations are currently undertaking a feasibility trail for individuals with severe vision deterioration due to dry atopic form of age-related macular degeneration. In addition, demand for patients suffering from glaucoma is expected to be generated by the launch of microinvasive glaucoma technologies. Other such technologies are improved intraocular lenses and corneal implants that address the problems of currently developed implantable devices. The ocular prothesis offers facial cosmetic comfort for those who have suffered eye trauma.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Alcon Vision LLC, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and MORCHER GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

