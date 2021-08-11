India Coconut Oil-Based Cosmetics Market Driven by the Changing Lifestyle Preferences and Increased Research and Development in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘India Coconut Oil-Based Cosmetics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India coconut oil-based cosmetics market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, premiumisation, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-coconut-oil-based-cosmetics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 247 KMT

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 295 KMT

Coconut oil has been popular and widely used in many ways in India. Recently, owing to the growing demands for natural products and growing health consciousness among Indian customers, coconut oil is witnessing increased utilisation in the cosmetic industry, with an even special focus on the usage of virgin coconut oil (VCO). Young, matured coconut is used to make virgin coconut oil. This oil is mostly used as a body massage oil and as an ayurvedic medicine component. It is a kind of hair oil. It is added to babies’ bodies to shield them from skin problems. Virgin coconut oil, as opposed to regular coconut oil, is in high demand. The Indian government established a minimum support price for both milling and edible copra. Coconut oil and copra rates remained poor across the board in all major markets.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Coconut meat, milk, water, oil, and sugar are all widely acknowledged as valuable commodities provided by the coconut. Coconut oil is currently the subject of a lot of research and commercial interest in the cosmetics industry. Moisturisers, shampoos, lip balms, mouthwashes, sunscreen creams, hair oils, and massage oils filled with coconut oil can be found all over the country. Investors too are showing interest in this market and propelling growth.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-coconut-oil-based-cosmetics-market

The market is segregated based on type into:

Natural

Virgin

Extra Virgin

Refined

In terms of application, the market is segmented into:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Makeup Products

Others

Based on premiumisation, the industry is divided into:

Mass

Mid Premium

Premium

The various distribution channels of the product include:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Grocery Stores

Cosmetics Shops

Chemists/Pharmacies

Online

Others

Market Trends

The market for coconut oil-based cosmetics in India is driven by the rising disposable incomes, increasing customer awareness, therise of skin care and beauty companies providing indigenous alternatives, and growing health consciousness among the Indian youth and middle-bracket customers. Clinical skincare is on the rise, while ayurvedic beauty companies have been local skincare leaders for decades. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a substantial increase in demand for natural skin care products. The demand for such oils in the cosmetics industry is often driven by their aesthetic benefits. Furthermore, increasing skin issues as a result of toxins, hormonal imbalances, genetic abnormalities, and other factors are likely to boost demand. Rising demand from the facial oil industry is expected to fuel business expansion in the coming years. There has been a trend away from raw, ayurvedic products and toward products that are more results-driven and ingredient-focused. Consumers are increasingly looking for conventional healthcare and cosmetic products made from natural ingredients that have a level of medicinal action. The use of virgin coconut oil (VCO) as a nutritional food supplement, nutraceutical, and cosmetic with medicinal properties is growing in terms of popularity. There is a lot of scientific and commercial interest in using VCO in cosmetic formulations right now. Increasing R&D is also expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dabur India Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Beiersdorf AG, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Marico Ltd., and Bio Veda Action Research Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Breast Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breast-implants-market

Global Car Care Product Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/car-care-product-market

Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cut-flower-packaging-market

Global Content Intelligence Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/content-intelligence-market

Global Modular Construction Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/modular-construction-market

Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-floor-carpet-market

Global Artificial Insemination Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/artificial-insemination-market

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cancer-supportive-care-drugs-market

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-gear-position-sensor-market

Global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-event-data-recorder-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/india-coconut-oil-based-cosmetics-market.html

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/