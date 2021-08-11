Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Outlook Revised in a New Global Marketers Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020.

Reportspedia.Com added a report on ‘Global Call Center Outsourcings Market, 2020-2027′ to its data warehouse of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with predominant and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are upsetting the progress of the market are also specified in the report.
Key Players:
Datacom Group
Televerde
Infinit Contact
IBM Global Services
Focus Services
Sitel Worldwide Corporation
Five9
One World Direct
United Nearshore Operations
Concentrix
NCO Group
Conduent
Invensis
Sitel
TELUS International
DialAmerica
Xerox Corporation
Webhelp
WNS Global Services
CGS
Inktel Direct
Transcom WorldWide
Tech Mahindra
TeleTech
SupportSave
Runway
Qualfon
Sykes Enterprises
Atento
Genpact
Firstsource
Convergys Corporation
InfoCision Management Corporation
Ubiquity Global Services
PSI
IQor
The Call Center Outsourcings Market Segmentation:
The Call Center Outsourcings Market Segmentation By Types:
Inbound Call Services
Outbound Call Services
The Call Center Outsourcings Market Segmentation By Applications:
BFSI
Retail
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Defense Aerospace & Intelligence
Others
The Call Center Outsourcings Market research is a result of a comprehensive primary and secondary research performed by the analysts to extract the nuts and bolts of the Call Center Outsourcings Market. Numerous service providers, implementation vendors and research in different divisions of all gamuts of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors influencing the growth of the Call Center Outsourcings Market.
- Call Center Outsourcings Market Segments
- Call Center Outsourcings Market Dynamics
- Call Center Outsourcings Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)
- South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)
- East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
