Tissue Diagnostics Market: Business Review, Top Manufacturers by Industry Growth, and Share

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global tissue diagnostics market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tissue diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Tissue diagnostics has been practiced across the globe for over a century. It is the process of staining and removing tissues for diagnosing a disease, and is mostly employed in oncology. The procedure is used for recognizing specific antigens that are present in preserved tissues. It consists of slicing thin tissue samples, which are treated with a stain of hematoxylin and eosin (H&E). These samples are then formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) in order to identify tumors and other specimens of histopathology. Tissue diagnostics help in detecting the existence of cancer and analyzing other features that may assist in making disease management decisions.

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Trends:

With the emergence of network-based medicine, there has been a rise in the requirement of improvements across all facets of healthcare to enhance the detection, visualization and monitoring of diseases. Owing to this, several innovations have been made in the automation of novel platforms and staining equipment, such as digital immunohistochemistry (IHC), which is expected to play a vital role as an advanced laboratory information system (LIS). Besides this, the rising incidences of cancer have prompted governmental and non-governmental organizations across the globe to take initiatives for spreading awareness about the causes, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. For instance, in September 2018, WHO introduced the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, which aims to reach nearly 60% survival rate for children with cancer. Such campaigns are creating a need for high-quality diagnostic services across both the developed and developing regions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major top key players operating in the market include:

Roche

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Sakura Finetek Japan

Abcam

BD

Qiagen

Bio SB

Biogenex

Cell Signaling Technology.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Market Breakup by Technology:

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

Special Staining

Market Breakup by Disease:

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

